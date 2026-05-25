CAC 40 rallies as hopes for US-Iran deal gain traction

European equity markets are off to a strong start in this final trading week of May. Indices are posting solid gains, buoyed by growing signs of a framework agreement between the United States and Iran. Around midday, the CAC 40 was headed for its second consecutive session in the green, climbing .46% to clear the 8,230 mark at 8,234.34. The Euro Stoxx 50 added 1.42% to reach 6,105.01 points. London is closed this Monday for the Spring Bank Holiday, as is Wall Street for Memorial Day.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/25/2026 at 06:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautiously indicated that Washington might have news on Monday regarding a potential agreement with Iran.



Yesterday, Donald Trump tempered expectations of an imminent deal despite signs of improvement from both sides, asserting that Washington would not 'rush'. However, the US President noted that 'the US relationship with Iran is becoming much more professional and productive'.



According to US media reports, the latest proposal would include unfreezing certain Iranian assets held in foreign banks and extending negotiations for an additional 30 days.



The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this Sunday that Tehran and Washington had reached a 'framework' for discussions, while downplaying the likelihood of an immediate accord. 'We have reached a framework, but no one can say that a deal between the United States and Iran is imminent', he declared.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that if the memorandum of understanding with the United States were finalized, certain details of the text and other issues, including the nuclear question, would be negotiated over a 60-day period. According to him, this 14-point memorandum focuses on 'ending the war' and 'lifting the US naval blockade' in exchange for measures taken by Iran to guarantee safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran stated on Monday that it would impose fees for 'navigation services', rather than tolls, on vessels transiting through the strategic strait.



Furthermore, according to the New York Times, citing two anonymous US officials, a key point of this agreement will be a 'commitment by Tehran to relinquish its stockpile of highly enriched uranium'. The specifics of how the Islamic Republic will proceed will be addressed during 'a future round of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program', the American daily detailed.



Meanwhile, Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim maintain that nuclear-related issues would be negotiated within 60 days following the signing of the memorandum of understanding.



Oil prices in sharp retreat



Following the ongoing negotiations over a possible US-Iranian understanding, crude oil prices are tumbling. Brent fell 6.81% to 97.78 dollars, while WTI dropped 6.06% to 91.12 USD.



In corporate news, Paris-listed Abivax (+3.49%) reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of 491.6 million euros as of March 31, 2026, providing financial visibility through Q4 2027 based on current operational assumptions. For Q1 2026, the company posted a net loss of 48.5 million euros and an operating loss of 56.2 million euros, primarily driven by R&D expenses rising to 49.5 million euros (compared to 39.3 million euros a year earlier).



In Europe, Delivery Hero (+12.06%) surged on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. On Saturday, the online food delivery specialist indicated it had been approached by Uber Technologies regarding a potential takeover bid. The US firm made contact with an indicative proposal of 33 euros per share for a potential public tender offer targeting all shareholders. A few days earlier, the company had welcomed Uber Technologies' increased stake, which rose to 19.5%, with an additional 5.6% in the form of options.



Additionally, Ryanair (+3.57%) announced it repaid its final 1.2 billion euro bond this Monday, becoming 'effectively debt-free' for the first time since its IPO in 1997. Ryanair noted that this bond was issued during the Covid-19 crisis. The Irish low-cost carrier plans to return to the bond market 'opportunistically' in the future to support its target of 300 million passengers per year by fiscal year 2034, with up to 50 annual Boeing MAX-10 deliveries starting in 2029.



On the macro front, no major data releases are expected this Monday. Investors will be looking ahead to Thursday for US PCE inflation figures for April, followed by France's preliminary May inflation data on Friday.