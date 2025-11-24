After shedding more than 2% last week, the Paris stock market is set to attempt a rebound on Monday morning. However, it remains uncertain whether the usual year-end rally that typically bolsters markets will be enough to overcome mounting concerns about a potential bubble in artificial intelligence.

As of 8:05 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index--now rolled over to the December expiry--was up 48.5 points at 8,037.5, signaling a positive start to the session.

Like other European bourses, Paris was hit by a sharp uptick in volatility last week, as risk aversion returned, largely due to the turmoil on Wall Street. There, even Nvidia's strong results failed to dispel ongoing doubts about the overvaluation of major U.S. tech stocks.

Somewhat unexpectedly, November's market expiry--which ended last Friday and would typically serve as the launchpad for the traditional year-end rally--brought a sudden halt to a six-month winning streak, with indices abruptly pulled back to early September levels.

Between concerns over stretched valuations among AI specialists and the heavy concentration behind New York's rally, investors have recently opted to offload stocks, as evidenced by a string of underperformances in equity indices over the past few weeks.

The Nasdaq, for example, just closed its third consecutive week of declines.

Friday's modest rebound, following dovish comments from John Williams, president of the influential New York Fed, showed that market participants remain eager for any positive news that could prompt a return to equities, bargain-hunting, and perhaps a chance not to miss out on a rebound.

The trend was also buoyed by reports that the Trump administration could authorize the export of Nvidia's H200 chips to China.

However, the gains posted in the final session of last week were not enough to erase losses from earlier days. Over the week, both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell by 2%, while the Nasdaq dropped 2.7%.

Some analysts see the equity market pullback as an overreaction by investors who have yet to grasp the full extent of AI's potential to reshape the economy in the years ahead. Others believe investors are simply "tired" after a near-uninterrupted rally since "Liberation Day" and are looking to lock in profits as the year draws to a close.

This trading week will be shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, with markets closed Thursday and a shortened session on Friday.

While this period is typically bullish, the recent trajectory of the markets raises questions about the likelihood of a "Santa Claus rally" this year.

Since the market reversal, the S&P 500's annual gain has shrunk to around 11%, compared to nearly 19% at the end of October. In Paris, the CAC 40 is now up 9.5% year-to-date, a far cry from the 14% increase recorded just ten days ago.

After more than six months of almost uninterrupted gains, volatility appears to have firmly returned and could become the norm through the end of the year--unless a raft of U.S. economic data due this week, as federal agencies reopen, helps restore a sense of normalcy by depicting a robust American economy with tamer inflation.

September's retail sales and producer price figures will be released tomorrow, followed on Wednesday by third-quarter growth data and the PCE index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

"It's true that a Fed rate cut in December would reinforce our growth and cyclical positioning, which would justify a strong year-end finish," Citi strategists noted last Friday.