The Paris stock exchange is expected to open sharply lower on Tuesday morning, as markets grow increasingly nervous ahead of Nvidia's much-anticipated quarterly results. The tech giant's numbers, set to be released tomorrow, are likely to set the tone for investors in the coming sessions and weeks.

As of 8:10 a.m., the 'future' contract on the CAC 40 index--November delivery--was down 129.5 points at 7,993 points, signaling a negative start to the trading day.

Reflecting investor caution, the Paris market closed the first session of the week down 0.6% at 8,119 points, a dip that barely dented last week's 2.7% gain.

However, the downturn was much more pronounced on Wall Street, where all indicators flashed red late yesterday. The Dow Jones ended the session down 1.2%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.8%.

After nearly six months of uninterrupted gains, U.S. stock markets have recently hit some bumps, and investors are now expecting a flawless performance from Nvidia tomorrow. Anything less could trigger another wave of gloom.

Given that New York indices are now considered richly valued, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant will need to continue surprising both in terms of sales and outlook to sustain the spectacular gains amassed since April.

The optimism that accompanied the rise of AI has recently shown signs of fragility, and the term "bubble"--often accompanied by a question mark--appears increasingly on the front pages of the financial press, naturally drawing comparisons to the Internet bubble that eventually burst in the early 2000s.

In a recent note, Enguerrand Artaz, strategist at La Financière de l'Échiquier (LFDE), nonetheless describes a "more nuanced" reality.

"Valuations in the technology sector, while high, do not display as many cases of exuberance as during the internet bubble or the Japanese bubble of 1990," the analyst points out.

"For comparison, Microsoft currently trades at 30 times expected earnings for the next year, whereas this ratio exceeded 60 in 1999," he recalls.

Nvidia's results will not only help determine whether the valuations of tech giants are currently justified, but also provide insight into the health of the U.S. economy, which is increasingly dependent on AI.

In this context, the resumption of key economic indicators in the coming days will serve as another major test for markets, helping to gauge the strength of growth as the year draws to a close.

On this front, investors will pay close attention today to U.S. factory order data, due at 2:30 p.m., ahead of Thursday's employment report for September, which was originally scheduled for release on October 3.

Particular attention will also be paid to the Federal Reserve's "minutes," set to be published tomorrow evening, as senior central bank officials have recently sought to temper expectations of another rate cut in December.

Should major disappointments occur, it would not be unreasonable to see a market consolidation--or even a correction--something many observers have been anticipating since the record highs reached on both sides of the Atlantic this autumn.

The surge in the "VIX," which suddenly spiked 17% to 22.40 last night, validates a negative technical scenario in which volatility could flare up at any moment toward the 30-point mark, signaling maximum stress.

Another worrying warning sign: the S&P 500 yesterday broke through its 50-day moving average, which had previously provided key support--a graphic indicator that once again suggests bullish channels are now under threat.