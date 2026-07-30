CAC 40 regains momentum, Schneider and Bouygues set the pace

Europe's main stock markets are trading in positive territory this Thursday, with the exception of Frankfurt (-0.02%), in a session packed with corporate earnings. After hitting a pause yesterday, the CAC 40 is back in fine form, up 0.84% at 8,479 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 is also higher, up 0.58%.

Investors took note last night of the Fed's decision, which, as expected, left its key rates unchanged for the fifth meeting in a row, in a range of 3.50% to 3.75%.



Attention is now turning to the next macroeconomic data, notably the first estimates of euro zone growth as well as the Bank of England's monetary policy decision.



The United States said Thursday it had completed a "heavy series" of strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks against its forces in the Middle East, with Iranian media reporting three dead and explosions in two provinces of the country. Against this backdrop of renewed tensions, Pakistan wants to try to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.



Renewed tensions in the Persian Gulf are also continuing to fuel the rise in oil prices, with Brent back above $90 a barrel.



A big batch of results



In Paris, Schneider Electric (+5.28%) posts the second-biggest gain on the CAC 40 (+6%) after raising its 2026 Ebita growth target. Bouygues (+6.80%) tops the index, supported by first-half revenue that beat expectations, while Societe Generale gains 2.07% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, thanks to the resilience of its retail bank.



By contrast, Renault slips 0.64% despite a solid increase in first-half revenue.



Airbus falls more sharply (-2.60%), as investors take profits despite results that beat expectations.



Stellantis (-4.77%) brings up the rear of Paris's benchmark index despite posting a 13% rise in quarterly revenue, supported by the recovery of its North American operations and a clear improvement in industrial free cash flow.



Air France-KLM (-0.51%), for its part, reported adjusted operating profit above expectations thanks to strong long-haul and premium travel, while cutting its capacity outlook for the full year due to more moderate demand.



Elsewhere in Europe, Adidas plunges 16%, even though the sportswear group raised its revenue guidance for the year.



Shell (+1.51%), meanwhile, more than doubled its second-quarter net profit, benefiting from higher energy prices and market volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East.



Across the Atlantic, Microsoft's results reassured markets about the profitability of its investments in artificial intelligence, unlike Meta Platforms, whose outlook drew more reservations.



On the macroeconomic front, French household consumer spending rose 0.4% in June, beating the consensus forecast, while in Germany, GDP grew 0.2% in the second quarter, slightly above expectations. These figures reinforce the view that economic activity is holding up, despite an environment marked by persistent geopolitical tensions and still-restrictive monetary policy.



In currency markets, the euro slips 0.10% to $1.1455.