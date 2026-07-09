CAC 40 regains some ground, geopolitical tensions in focus

After the previous session's pullback, markets are trying to stabilize. On the Paris stock exchange, the CAC 40 is up 0.27% at 8,275 points, a day after a 2.2% drop, its steepest decline since March 3. The Euro Stoxx 50 is also higher, up 0.58%. While tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate investors' concerns, this time they appear to be reacting with more composure, with the prospect of a fresh geopolitical escalation having largely been priced in by markets.



Overnight, the United States carried out new strikes against Iran, targeting around 90 military sites, including air-defense systems, coastal surveillance facilities, as well as missile and drone storage locations. Washington is seeking to curb Tehran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's military says it responded by targeting several U.S.-allied countries in the Gulf.



The oil market nevertheless remains under close watch. Yesterday, Brent jumped 5.2%, posting its biggest daily rise since May 4 and breaking above $80 a barrel. On Thursday morning, the North Sea benchmark was trading near $78, while shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained heavily disrupted.



Stocks on the move



The Paris market's flagship index is led by STMicroelectronics (+3.98%), followed by Societe Generale (+2.89%). Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on the French bank, with a target of €96.



Thales (-3%) sits at the bottom of the CAC 40, after UBS analysts cut their price target from €390 to €330.



Stellantis (-0.29%) is holding up despite a downgrade from JP Morgan. The bank lowered its rating on the automaker to 'neutral', anticipating a slower recovery for the company.



Elsewhere in Europe, AstraZeneca is plunging nearly 10% in London. The UK drugmaker is being hit by the failure of a phase III clinical trial for a cardiovascular treatment developed in partnership with Ionis. The setback ends hopes for the drug candidate and casts a shadow over the group's ambitions in cardiovascular disease.



On the data front, traders will be watching weekly U.S. jobless claims at 14h30, as well as existing home sales.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.07% at $1.1429.