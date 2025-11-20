The Paris stock exchange is expected to kick off Thursday's session on a positive note, buoyed by robust overnight earnings from Nvidia that have reignited risk appetite ahead of a key US jobs report due early afternoon--a release that could shift expectations for future Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Around 8:15 a.m., the November 'future' contract on the CAC 40 was up 66 points at 8,021.5, positioning the Parisian index to reclaim the psychologically important 8,000-point threshold at the opening bell.

Last night's earnings from Nvidia, the American AI giant, had been highly anticipated--and the world's largest company by market capitalization did not disappoint. The chipmaker posted results well ahead of expectations, with forecasts also surpassing analyst estimates.

According to analysts, Nvidia delivered a stellar quarter, generating record revenue of $57 billion--a 62% year-on-year increase--translating into net profit of $31.8 billion (+59%) and earnings per share of $1.30, beating the consensus forecast of $1.26.

Buoyed by demand for its Blackwell AI architecture, with sales described as "off the charts," Nvidia also issued strong guidance. The California-based group expects sales of around $65 billion for the quarter ending in December, accompanied by an improved gross margin of 75%, up from 73.6% in the previous quarter.

"The key message this quarter is that demand remains both broad and robust," commented Ruben Dalfovo, analyst at Saxo, this morning.

While these results alone are enough to inspire optimism, CEO Jensen Huang also sought to temper the recent resurgence of pessimism surrounding the lofty valuations of major US tech groups during the post-earnings conference call.

"There's been a lot of talk lately about a potential AI bubble," the CEO noted. "But from our privileged vantage point, the reality we see is very different," he assured.

Dan Ives, the star tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, described the quarter as "monstrous," predicting markets would be "popping champagne."

On Wall Street, Nvidia shares gained over 6% in after-hours trading.

The upbeat news was warmly received by Asian markets, which are highly sensitive to tech stock movements. By the end of the session, Tokyo's Nikkei index was up by about 2.6%.

With renewed confidence, investors now turn to the week's second major event: the release of US employment figures for September, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Originally set for Friday, October 3, the Labor Department report was postponed due to the partial federal government shutdown.

Once again, market participants will be hoping for a "Goldilocks" report: figures strong enough to rule out a sharp slowdown in growth, but not so strong as to derail expectations for continued Federal Reserve monetary easing.

The task won't be easy. Minutes released last night by the US central bank confirmed significant divisions within its policy committee regarding another rate cut next month.

Economists' consensus points to 50,000 new jobs created in September.