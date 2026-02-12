CAC 40 Sets New Record at Opening

Thomas Barnet Published on 02/12/2026 at 03:12 am EST

The CAC 40 comfortably surpassed its previous record from January 14 (8,396.72 points) right at the opening of the session on Thursday, February 12, 2026, reaching a peak of 8,437.35 points. The index has now gained 3.8% since the beginning of February.



The strong reception of results from EssilorLuxottica (+7.8%), Michelin (+5.5%), and Legrand (+3.5%) continues to fuel the upward trend.