The Paris stock exchange opened lower on Tuesday morning, weighed down by a sharp rise in bond yields as the market adopts an increasingly cautious stance ahead of highly anticipated announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The CAC 40 index slipped 0.4% to around 8,113 points.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting kicks off today and will conclude tomorrow with a press conference by its chairman, Jerome Powell, as well as the release of the central bank's latest economic forecasts.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, more than 89% of market participants now expect the institution to announce another quarter-point rate cut on Wednesday--its third in less than three months.

While this reduction in borrowing costs is widely anticipated, the timeline guiding the Fed's decisions into 2026 appears much more uncertain.

"The real issue is understanding what pace of easing will be implemented next year," notes Christopher Dembik, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM.

"We'll need to be patient and probably wait for the appointment of J. Powell's successor, which could happen in the coming weeks, to know more," the analyst adds.

At J. Safra Sarasin, analysts expect another "precautionary" rate cut tomorrow, but the Swiss private bank's teams also believe it will become "much more difficult to implement all the rate cuts currently priced in by the markets, even with a more dovish Fed chair."

Against this backdrop, market participants will be watching closely for any signals from the Fed chief tomorrow to refine their bets on the continuation of the central bank's accommodative monetary policy next year.

Judging by bond markets, the prospect of two more rate cuts in 2026 is far from guaranteed.

The shift has been particularly stark in the United States, where Treasury yields have eased significantly in recent days, as uncertainty over the Fed's commentary prompts investors to offload long-dated bonds.

At over 4.17%, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes returned last night to levels seen at the start of November, when Jerome Powell surprised markets by stating that a December rate cut was "far from a done deal."

The yield on the 10-year German Bund--a key benchmark in the eurozone--also rose by ten basis points on Monday, climbing above 2.87%.

Even if the predictive power of yield curves can be questioned, the emergence of this contrarian signal in the bond market led equities to adopt a more indecisive tone yesterday.

Perfectly illustrating this phase of hesitation, the CAC 40 posted its sixth straight session of near stagnation last night, slipping 0.1% to 8,108.4 points.

Wall Street, too, is showing signs of fatigue, with major New York indices still struggling to break through their recent highs.

Monday's session was relatively uneventful, resulting in subdued volatility and lackluster numbers: at the closing bell, the Dow Jones fell 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite edged down about 0.1%.

With the S&P 500 posting gains since January 1, it has been a fruitful year in New York, and few seem willing to take bold positions in the current environment.

Given that there will be little fresh news after the Fed meeting before the year's end, some investors may even opt to close their books early.