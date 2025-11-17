The Paris stock exchange ended the first session of the week down 0.63% at 8,119 points, weighed down by STMicro (-2.8%), as well as the auto sector (-2.4% for Stellantis, -1.9% for Renault), and luxury stocks, with Kering dropping 2.2% and LVMH 2%.

This consolidation follows a rather impressive 2.7% weekly gain last week for the Parisian index. Other European markets were also in the red, with the DAX40 down 1.3% and the E-Stoxx50 down 1%.

The negative trend continued on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq slipped 0.2% and the S&P500 lost 0.4%. Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index surged over 8%, approaching 22.

This week's agenda will be dominated by the much-anticipated earnings report from AI giant Nvidia (-1.4% on Monday), as well as the resumption of key U.S. macroeconomic releases, such as October's Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) due on November 20. These potentially pivotal events could either quell current investor concerns or further fuel uncertainty.

Of particular importance is Wednesday, when Nvidia will release its quarterly results. The figures will reveal whether the chipmaker can maintain its track record of success and continue its hypergrowth, fueled by the launch of its latest products.

Expectations are especially high for the American group, which habitually beats forecasts and systematically raises its guidance at earnings time.

Given the strong demand for its generative AI systems GB200/GB300 and its HGX platform, the California-based giant is expected to once again post revenue that outpaces consensus estimates by $2 to $3 billion. Analysts will be watching closely for guidance that points to an acceleration in its hypergrowth trajectory.

After a 41% surge in its share price over the past six months and a market capitalization now exceeding $4.6 trillion, the world's largest listed company has little room for error. A disappointing report, though considered unlikely by experts, could trigger panic in the markets, casting serious doubt on the lofty valuations of the U.S. tech sector.

Nvidia's release is not the only event set to capture investors' attention across the Atlantic this week. Quarterly results from major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide insight into the health of U.S. household consumption, a key driver of the nation's growth.

After a month and a half of waiting, market participants will also finally see the September employment report from the Department of Labor this Thursday. The release, originally scheduled for October 3, was delayed by the abrupt federal government shutdown.

Signaling the gradual restart of public services in the United States, the country's trade balance figures are also due in the coming days, with a release set for Wednesday.

Additionally, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting will be published Wednesday evening, offering insights into the central bank's internal deliberations following last week's cautious statements from several governors regarding the need for continued monetary easing.

In Europe, the most closely watched event will likely be Friday's release of the November 'flash' PMI activity indices, with hopes these surveys will confirm the recent uptick in the continent's growth momentum.

On the bond market, U.S. T-Bonds eased by 2 basis points to 4.14% for the 10-year, and by 1.6 basis points to 4.73% for the 30-year. The 10-year German Bund slipped 0.7 basis points to 2.713%, while the equivalent French OAT held steady at 3.45%.

The real action in fixed income, however, was in Japan, where the 10-year yield climbed to 1.733% (+3.4 basis points) and the 20-year surged to 2.75% (+4 basis points), both at decade highs.

In London, Brent crude remained steady around $64.3 per barrel. Gold consolidated, down 0.2% to around $4,070 per ounce, while the euro slipped 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, trading at $1.160.

In French corporate news, Dassault Aviation welcomed an agreement between Ukraine and France for the potential purchase of around 100 Rafale jets, sending the stock up more than 4.5%.

TotalEnergies announced Monday it will acquire a 50% stake in a portfolio of electricity production assets currently owned by EPH, the energy group of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, aiming to become an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Amundi reported reaching a preliminary agreement with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in the distribution of investment solutions and securities services.

Additionally, Société Générale announced its board has approved a new exceptional capital distribution via an additional EUR1 billion share buyback program for cancellation purposes.

Finally, Technip Energies announced Monday it has won a contract to supply electric marine loading arms for phase 2 of the 'Northern Lights' CO₂ transport and storage project, led by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies in Norway.