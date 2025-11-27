Published on 11/27/2025 at 11:50 am EST - Modified on 11/27/2025 at 12:33 pm EST

The Paris stock exchange ended the session with a marginal gain of 0.04% at 8,099 points, buoyed by Pernod Ricard (+2%), BNP Paribas (+1.4%), and Renault (+1.2%), but held back by Hermès (-1.7%) and Kering (-0.9%).

Investors played it safe as Wall Street remained closed for "Thanksgiving." Trading volumes barely surpassed 1.2 billion euros since the market opened.

Elsewhere in Europe, movements were also minimal: the Euro Stoxx 50 remained flat, London dipped by less than 0.1%, and Frankfurt barely gained 0.2%.

On the data front, German consumer sentiment showed little change as the year draws to a close: the GfK consumer confidence index, calculated by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) from a sample of 2,000 respondents, improved by 0.9 percentage points for December, rising to -23.2 from -24.1 in November--still signaling a severe crisis of confidence.

Meanwhile, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) remained broadly stable in November, both in the EU and the eurozone (+0.2 points in both cases, to 96.8 and 97, respectively), according to the European Commission's monthly survey.

This near-stability is the result of increased confidence in services, retail, and construction, offset by weaker sentiment in industry, while household confidence remained generally steady.

In the bond market, the 10-year French OAT hovered around 3.41%, while the equivalent German Bund saw little change (+0.2 pts) at 2.676%. Brent crude edged up 0.3%, trading near $63.3 per barrel in London.

The absence of American traders was also felt on the FOREX market, with the euro remaining largely stable against the dollar, around $1.159/$1.16.

In French corporate news, Trigano (+16%) reported results that were "less bad than expected": net profit fell 36.1% to 239.4 million euros for its 2025 fiscal year, or 12.41 euros per share, and operating profit dropped 32.9% to 335.9 million euros, on sales down 6.8% to 3.66 billion euros.

Rémy Cointreau posted a 31.3% drop in net group profit (down 16.2% organically) to 63.1 million euros for the first half of 2025-26, and current operating profit (ROC) of 108.7 million euros, down 13.6% organically.

Kaleon, a specialist in the enhancement, preservation, and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announced the successful completion of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris, raising 16.5 million euros (including the extension clause), which could rise to 18 million euros if the overallotment option is fully exercised.

LDC fell 5.5% following the previous day's announcement by the poultry group of first-half 2025-26 results that fell short of Oddo BHF's expectations, "due to lower profitability in the upstream segment."

Finally, secure agentic AI platform Prisme.ai announced a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new "Studio IA," a unified environment designed to structure and industrialize AI use cases for the telecom operator's employees.

Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.