The Paris stock exchange is treading water this morning, hovering around 7,960 points, while defense stocks attempt a rebound. After shedding nearly 5% over the last two sessions, Thales and Safran are each up by about 1%. Conversely, Capgemini and Edenred are down by nearly 2%.

Investors are holding their breath ahead of a series of major economic indicators due out of the United States, which will provide fresh insight not only into the health of US growth but also the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Recently, several senior officials at the Federal Reserve have highlighted the need for a pause in the current cycle of monetary easing, echoing the increased caution shown by Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself. This has contributed to a pullback in equity markets.

Due at 2:30 p.m. Paris time, the latest US consumption and producer price data will reveal whether inflation remains stubbornly high, which would increase the likelihood that the Fed will "sit out" a rate cut in December.

In this context, traders now estimate the probability of another rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting at over 80%, according to the FedWatch tool, up from around 50% last week.

The so-called "goldilocks" scenario—solid growth combined with contained inflation and falling rates—has lost some of its appeal in recent analysts' notes, giving way to concerns over tech giant valuations and worries about the US labor market.

A return to more favorable growth prospects, paired with more moderate inflation, could help revive risk appetite ahead of the 2026 fiscal year and prompt investors to increase their positions when stocks dip—a "buy the dips" logic that had somewhat faded from markets in recent weeks.

"I continue to buy when prices fall, because I believe the market still has potential to rise," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "Plus, seasonality works in my favor: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of Q3, it never ends both November and December in the red," the strategist noted.

This morning, investors learned that Germany's GDP stagnated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) confirmed its initial estimate released on October 30 in a second reading.

"Weak exports had a dampening effect on economic activity in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation increased slightly," highlighted Ruth Brand, president of Destatis.

Meanwhile, French household confidence slipped slightly in November, with the composite indicator from Insee dropping one point to 89, well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2024).

In London, Brent crude is down 0.7% at $62.9. The euro is steady against the greenback at $1.15.

In the bond market, the 10-year OAT is trading at 3.44%, while the equivalent Bund stands at 2.69%.

In French corporate news, Sanofi announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted therapy for this condition in the EU in over a decade.

Wendel reported that it signed, on November 24, an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following exclusive negotiations announced on October 24.

Eutelsat announced the launch of a rights issue worth approximately EUR670 million as part of its broader EUR1.5 billion capital raising to strengthen its balance sheet and fund its strategic plan.

TotalEnergies disclosed that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has completed the sale of its non-operated 12.5% stake in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset was acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total of $510 million.

Finally, AXA IM Alts, a BNP Paribas subsidiary since July 1, announced it has acquired, on behalf of its clients, a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of the leading shared fiber optic (FTTH) operators in Spain.