The Paris stock exchange is expected to open flat on Wednesday morning in a market that promises to be thin ahead of a shortened session before the long Christmas weekend, with global indices still hovering at record highs.



Around 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – January delivery – was down about 0.3% at 8,103.3 points, suggesting a steady start to the session, continuing the stable trend seen for nearly a month now.



With many market participants already on holiday, trading volumes are expected to remain very light and movements limited, as Euronext markets will close at 2:00 p.m. and London will close at 1:30 p.m. Elsewhere in Europe, the Frankfurt, Milan, and Zurich stock exchanges are already closed.



With little to report in terms of stocks or economic indicators, the few European exchanges that remain open on Christmas Eve should quietly navigate a context of low volatility.



Investors have clearly wrapped up their positions for the year and are pausing to digest the strong performances recorded in 2025.



With a week left in the year, the Paris CAC 40 is heading for a gain of nearly 10%, a perfectly respectable performance given the political uncertainty that has weighed on the business climate in France in recent months.



However, this is less than the DAX (+22%) or the STOXX Europe 600 (+16%), which have greatly benefited from improved economic prospects across the continent.



Equity markets have shown remarkable resilience despite the introduction of new U.S. tariffs, whose effects on growth and inflation have ultimately remained contained.



The New York Stock Exchange will also operate on a half-day schedule today, with a planned close at 1:00 p.m. local time.



Wall Street, which is trading at all-time highs, has been buoyant since last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in U.S. inflation, which is likely to justify the Fed continuing its monetary easing after three rate cuts in recent months.



So far in 2025, the Dow Jones is up nearly 14%, the S&P 500 has risen over 17%, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained more than 22%.



Analysts expect the rally to continue in 2026 thanks to global growth that should remain solid, despite a configuration increasingly resembling a K-shape, and ongoing investments in AI, which now represent a significant share of economic activity.



While stock valuations remain high and a great deal of optimism is already priced in, which could leave room for disappointment, corporate earnings are expected to continue to grow.



On the currency market, the dollar continues its downward trend begun at the start of the year and is set to end the year down 14% against the euro, which is once again flirting with the 1.18 mark.



Strong equities and some year-end portfolio rebalancing are weighing on the bond market, with the yield on ten-year Treasuries rising toward 4.17%, its highest in three months.



Brent crude is up 0.2%, holding above the $62 mark due to ongoing tensions between the United States and Venezuela, but the European benchmark price is down 18% this year amid persistent fears of oversupply.



The ultimate safe haven, gold is not suffering from the current risk appetite and is up another 0.1% at $4,519.1, at historic highs. Over the full year, the yellow metal is expected to post gains of around 73%.





