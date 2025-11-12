The Paris stock exchange is set to extend its rebound on Wednesday morning, following two consecutive sessions of significant gains that have allowed the CAC 40 to climb approximately 2.6% and erase nearly three-quarters of the losses sustained during its recent downturn.

As of around 8:10 a.m., the November CAC 40 futures contract was up by about 30 points at 8,192.5 points, potentially bringing the index closer once again to the 8,200-point threshold.

Recent progress in the United States towards a resolution of the government shutdown enabled the Paris market to break its downward trend on Monday--a decline that had been ongoing since October 27. However, the upcoming economic calendar appears rather light, which may not be enough to sustain the current recovery momentum.

After a recent pause in the rally observed over the past several months, investors now seem to be questioning whether the market is facing a crisis of confidence or merely a brief moment of uncertainty within a fundamentally bullish trend.

"The end of the shutdown generally acts as a positive driver for equity markets, as it unblocks funds distributed by the U.S. Treasury, restarts spending among recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and reduces disruptions related to air travel," analysts at Jefferies noted.

The imminent reopening of U.S. federal agencies will also provide investors with long-awaited economic indicators, allowing them to gauge the strength of economic growth. However, these statistics could also trigger another bout of volatility.

Some professionals expect the U.S. Department of Labor to release, as early as this Friday, the September jobs report, which could not be published at the beginning of October.

If data confirms recent difficulties in the U.S. labor market, it could bolster expectations of another Federal Reserve rate cut next month. Conversely, stronger-than-expected data might call into question the favorable scenario that has underpinned the recent rally in equities.

Another major concern is whether valuations of American tech giants--especially those linked to artificial intelligence--have reached unsustainable levels. This concern was highlighted yesterday by the announcement that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank had sold its entire stake in Nvidia.

The chipmaker's stock fell nearly 3% last night in response to the news.

The key question now is whether buyers still have enough ammunition to keep pushing the market higher.

While Wall Street's elevated levels may prompt profit-taking, these bouts of weakness have so far consistently triggered "buy the dip" activity--a trend that could be reinforced by the typically strong final months of the year.

The counterargument is that many positive factors are already priced in, and buyers may not be able to drive shares much higher.

Bulls have recently shown signs of fatigue, and given current levels and technical supports, it would not be unrealistic to think they might close out positions earlier than usual this year to lock in recently accumulated gains.