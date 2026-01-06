CAC 40: Strong Start to the Year Expected to Continue Ahead of New Economic Indicators

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/06/2026 at 02:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris stock exchange is expected to extend its upward momentum at Tuesday's opening, as investors continue to take buying positions ahead of new economic indicators, including the latest inflation figures from Germany.



Half an hour before the session's kickoff, the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – for end-January delivery – is up 4.5 points at 8,222, suggesting a continuation of the favorable trend seen the previous day.



Yesterday, the Paris market posted a modest 0.2% gain, but this was enough to push it above the 8,200-point threshold and confirm its strong start to the year, with a 0.8% rise already recorded over two sessions.



On Wall Street, American markets also confirmed their solid start to the year, despite complications related to the Venezuelan situation. The Dow Jones climbed 1.2% to approach record levels, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.7%.



In both the United States and Europe, the session was marked by a rotation into cyclical sectors, particularly raw materials, industrials, and financials, while defensive sectors such as utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples were clearly shunned – a typical phenomenon in a risk-on environment.



Elsewhere, the session took on the appearance of a near-universal buying spree, as bond yields fell across the curve and precious metals continued their rally, with gold climbing back above $4,400 an ounce and silver surpassing $78 thanks to an 8% jump.



Oil joined the rally before slowing somewhat this morning.



"Clearly, the bull market is still running at full speed at the start of the year despite the bad news that's beginning to emerge," noted Michael Brown, analyst at Pepperstone.



Investors not only brushed off geopolitical uncertainties, but also disappointing macroeconomic data, as the U.S. ISM manufacturing index came in yesterday at 47.9–a rather concerning level, especially since the employment component stood at 44.9 and new orders at 47.7, both well within contraction territory.



"The fact that the rally did not veer off course despite the disappointment over the ISM shows just how increasingly willing investors are to ignore bad news," echoed analysts at Danske Bank.



Investors are now awaiting the ISM services index, to be published tomorrow afternoon, which is considered a much more representative indicator of the U.S. economy.



In the meantime, final services PMI indices for Europe will be in the spotlight this Tuesday, with figures expected to confirm the continuation of modest growth on the Old Continent at the start of 2026.



Preliminary German inflation figures for December will also be released in the morning, ahead of tomorrow's publication of inflation data for the entire eurozone–numbers that should reinforce the idea that inflation is receding, without, however, challenging the notion that the European Central Bank's easing cycle is now a thing of the past.