After spending the morning hovering around its equilibrium point at 7,960, the Paris stock exchange accelerated sharply in the second half of the session. At the closing bell, the CAC 40 gained 0.83% to finish at 8,025 points, buoyed by strong performances from Saint-Gobain (+4.2%), Stellantis (+3.5%), and Société Générale (+2.7%).

A similar upward movement swept through other European markets: the DAX rose 0.9%, ahead of London and the Euro Stoxx 50, both up 0.8%.

Markets appeared to react to reports from CBS and ABC of significant progress on a 19-point peace plan presented by the United States, which could potentially satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow. Previously, about ten articles in the original 28-point plan were considered "blocking" by Ukraine.

The news triggered a drop in Brent crude prices, with the barrel down 2.1% to around $62, as well as a marked easing in bond yields: French 10-year OATs fell -4.5 basis points to 3.405%, Bunds dropped -2.7 points to 2.6700%, and Italian BTPs slid -4.1 points to 3.404%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street seemed largely unfazed by rumors of a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. U.S. indices moved in mixed fashion: the Nasdaq fell -0.3% (dragged down by Nvidia's -6.5% as it now faces competition from Google's new AI "generation" tools), while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Dow Jones advanced 0.7%. The VIX volatility index eased by -4%, dipping below the 20 mark.

Investors were also focused on the release of key U.S. economic indicators. The latest figure, published at 4 p.m., showed a sharp drop in consumer confidence, down -6.8 points to 88.7, its lowest since April, according to the Conference Board's monthly survey released Tuesday.

On a brighter note, U.S. pending home sales rose by 1.9%, surpassing analyst expectations of just 0.5% growth.

Recently, several Federal Reserve officials have stressed the need for a pause in the monetary policy easing cycle, echoing the increased caution of the institution's chairman, Jerome Powell. This stance has contributed to recent declines in equity markets.

Earlier, at 2:30 p.m., U.S. retail sales figures showed a 0.2% increase in September compared to the previous month, reaching $733.3 billion. Excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), retail sales rose 0.3% from August to September.

According to the Commerce Department, U.S. retail sales grew by 4.3% in September year-on-year, marking a slowdown from the 5% annual growth recorded a month earlier.

Also in the U.S., producer prices matched expectations, rising 0.3% overall in September from the previous month, and 0.1% when excluding food, energy, and trade services.

The "goldilocks" theory--solid growth paired with controlled inflation and falling rates--has recently lost favor among analysts, replaced by a less optimistic outlook marked by concerns over tech giant valuations and the U.S. labor market.

A return to more favorable growth prospects, coupled with more moderate inflation, could rekindle risk appetite ahead of the 2026 fiscal year and prompt investors to "buy the dips," a strategy that had faded from markets in recent weeks.

"I continue to buy when prices fall, because I think the market still has upside potential," noted Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "Seasonality is also on my side: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of the third quarter, it has never finished both November and December in the red," the strategist added.

This morning, investors also learned that Germany's GDP stagnated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) confirmed its initial estimate published on October 30.

"Weak exports acted as a brake on economic activity in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation increased slightly," highlighted Ruth Brand, president of Destatis.

Meanwhile, French household confidence edged down in November, with INSEE's composite indicator falling one point to 89, well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2024).

This did not affect the euro, which rebounded by +0.3% to around $1.156.

In French corporate news, Dassault Aviation announced the signing of a strategic partnership with cortAIx, Thales' artificial intelligence accelerator, to develop a sovereign, controlled, and supervised AI dedicated to the future of aerial combat.

Sanofi reported that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted therapy for this disease in the EU in over a decade.

Wendel announced that on November 24, it signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following exclusive negotiations disclosed on October 24.

Eutelsat announced the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights totaling approximately EUR670 million, as part of its broader EUR1.5 billion capital raise to strengthen its financial structure and fund its strategic plan.

TotalEnergies reported that its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has completed the sale of its non-operated 12.5% stake in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset was acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total of $510 million.

TotalEnergies also announced the demobilization of its floating LNG terminal (FSRU) in Le Havre, which was commissioned in 2022 at the request of authorities to bolster gas supply security during the crisis triggered by the collapse of Russian imports.

Finally, AXA IM Alts, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas since July 1, announced it has acquired a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of Spain's leading shared fiber-optic (FTTH) operators, on behalf of its clients.