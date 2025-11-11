Following a 1.3% gain yesterday, the Paris stock exchange doubled down on November 11, closing the session with a 1.25% increase at 8,159.6 points. The market was buoyed by the automotive sector (+4.1% for Stellantis and +3.3% for Renault), as well as luxury stocks, with Hermès up 3.7%, LVMH up 2.4%, and Kering up 2%.

Over the past 48 hours, the Paris index has outperformed both the Nasdaq (currently down 0.6% after a 2.3% rise yesterday) and the S&P 500 (down 0.2% after a 1.5% increase yesterday). The catalyst for this week's rebound lies in optimism surrounding the end of the U.S. government 'shutdown': the U.S. Senate voted overnight in favor of a bill to end the partial closure of federal agencies after 41 days of paralysis.

The compromise to end the shutdown, reached by senators with 60 votes in favor and 40 against, must now be approved by the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority, before its final enactment by President Donald Trump.

"This means the U.S. government could reopen as soon as Wednesday, after Armistice Day, if the House supports the bill to fund public services," said Kenneth Broux, Head of Currency and Rates Research at Société Générale in London.

The agreement improves the outlook for U.S. economic growth at a time--year-end--when American equity markets typically trend higher, providing further support for stocks.

The reopening of public services could also unleash a wave of economic statistics in the coming days, after nearly six weeks of data drought. According to Société Générale analyst Kenneth Broux, the U.S. Department of Labor could release the September jobs report as early as this Friday.

Whether the end of the U.S. budget impasse will help global stock markets get back on track after last week's turmoil remains to be seen.

Wall Street is showing far more caution than Paris: the VIX volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, hovered around 17.5 on Tuesday--a 22% drop from Friday's highs.

"It's not valuation levels that push markets into bear territory, it's recessions," noted Neil Wilson, strategist at Saxo Bank, this morning.

"That's why the consequences of the shutdown were starting to worry Wall Street," he added.

On the bond market, some rather paradoxical moves were observed: the 30-year yield climbed by 1 basis point to 4.712%, while the 10-year yield dropped by 4 basis points to 4.0690%. In Europe, the 10-year Bund eased by 1 basis point to 2.655%, and the French OAT of the same maturity fell by 1.7 basis points to 3.422%.

In London, Brent crude rebounded sharply by 2% to $65.2 per barrel, while WTI rose 1.7% to $61 per barrel. The euro rebounded by 0.3% against the greenback to $1.16, and gold remained stable around $4,110 per ounce.

In French corporate news, TotalEnergies, operator with a 40% stake, announced the signing of a production sharing contract for block S4 with Guyana's Ministry of Natural Resources, alongside partners QatarEnergy (35%) and Petronas (25%).

Medincell announced last night that it will be included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index as of November 24, 2025. This index groups together the most liquid and high-performing small-cap companies from 23 developed markets.

Private equity firm Audacia has announced a partnership with the Oeuvre nationale du Bleuet de France, the "national symbol of remembrance and solidarity with the veteran community," via its new defense and industrial sovereignty fund, Straton.