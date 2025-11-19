The Paris stock market is once again expected to open on a weak note Wednesday morning, potentially marking a fourth consecutive session of declines, as investors continue to hold their breath ahead of crucial quarterly results from Nvidia, due out later in the evening.

At around 8:10 a.m., the CAC 40 futures contract for November delivery was down four points at 7,966.5, pointing to another cautious opening after the heavy losses endured over recent days.

The Paris market plunged 1.9% yesterday, closing the session at 7,967 points. It failed to mount even a modest rebound despite three straight sessions of sharp declines, an apathy that underscores how the current climate of caution is deterring investors from even tentatively returning to the market.

Market participants seem to have accepted that tonight's earnings release from the American AI giant is unlikely to provide the much-hoped-for catalyst to put equity indices back on a positive track.

Certainly, the chipmaker has a history of beating analysts' forecasts and almost systematically raising its targets, but many observers fear that even strong results may not be enough to reassure markets that are now less focused on sector order books and more concerned about the sustainability of the AI-driven frenzy.

Indeed, Nvidia's recent earnings reports have, in three out of the last five quarters, resulted in declines for its stock on Wall Street.

The Californian group's results could also highlight the overvaluation of major tech stocks and push investors toward more neglected segments of the market--an idea that has been gaining traction among investors in recent weeks.

DWS points out that since the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, just 41 AI-related stocks have accounted for 75% of the S&P 500's gains.

"The speculative element of U.S. tech stocks is, frankly, very high," warns Thomas Schüßler, co-head of global equities management.

"Speculation in itself isn't really a problem, but when it becomes pervasive, the risk of setbacks increases significantly," cautions the DWS manager.

Jacob Falkencrone, head of investment strategy at Saxo, notes that "any prudent investor should consider AI as a long-term theme, not as a short-term trading opportunity."

Given the very high valuations of Nvidia and the 'Magnificent Seven', markets could indeed run into trouble if results fall short of expectations.

Under these conditions, participants fear that the downward trend that began earlier in the week could gather momentum, as reflected in the deterioration of certain technical indicators.

Yesterday, 39 of the 40 CAC components ended in the red, once again dragging the Paris index below the psychologically important 8,000-point threshold.

On Monday, the S&P 500-- the benchmark for fund managers--fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time in five months, and some technical analysts now advise monitoring for a potential break of the 6,650-point support, corresponding to the September and October lows.

While Wall Street managed to avoid a full-blown correction last night thanks to some bargain hunting in the afternoon, selling pressure never let up on the tech giants, which collectively posted losses exceeding -2% throughout.

In the end, the S&P 500 limited its decline to 0.8% at 6,617 points--still marking its lowest closing level since October 10, erasing over a month of gains.