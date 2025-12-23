CAC 40: Trading Remains Quiet Ahead of Christmas Eve

The Paris Bourse is expected to remain calm on Tuesday, with investors likely to maintain their low activity levels during this final full trading session before the Christmas holidays.



As of 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the benchmark index – January expiry – edged up by 2.5 points to 8 133.5 points, signaling an almost unchanged or flat opening.



After closing with a limited decline of 0.4% at 8 121 points on Monday evening, the Paris market logged its 19th consecutive session of stagnation within its corridor between 8 050 and 8 150 points.



The index languished throughout the day in the middle of this range, in an atmosphere typical of the holiday season, with activity levels 30% to 40% below average.



The Paris Bourse will see an abbreviated session on Wednesday before closing for the long Christmas weekend.



While there was little to report in Europe, Wall Street continued to benefit from its traditional year-end rally, even though trading volumes there also remained relatively limited.



The Dow Jones index rose another 0.5% to 48 362.7 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 6 878.5 points, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 23 428.8 points, marking its third-best historical close.



The American markets' "Santa Claus rally" remains fueled by last week's announcement of a sharp slowdown in inflation, which paves the way for further rate cuts by the Fed.



However, some observers are concerned about the increasingly tense situation in the bond market, which tells a different story regarding investors' expectations for monetary easing.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury – the absolute benchmark in its universe – stands at nearly 4.17%, whereas it was below the 4% threshold just two months ago.



"For the S&P 500, the main issue is not an immediate rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but rather the stabilization of real interest rates and bond yields," says Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.



"As long as these stop rising and gradually trend downward in the medium term, equity markets can retain fundamental support, even in a context of slowing economic growth," she adds.



"In this environment, the S&P 500 is likely to move constructively but cautiously, with performance more dependent on the quality of corporate earnings and capital flows than on expectations of marked monetary easing," the analyst warns.



The release today at 2:30 p.m. of the latest U.S. growth figures for the third quarter could, however, reinforce the favorable sentiment currently benefiting Wall Street by strengthening the so-called "Goldilocks" scenario (moderate growth and contained inflation) favored by the markets.



In the currency markets, which are largely deserted ahead of the year-end holidays, the euro continues its recovery against the dollar, trading this morning around $1.1775.



The two benchmark oil contracts are consolidating slightly after their recent rebound phase, triggered by tensions between the United States and Venezuela. North Sea Brent is down 0.2% at $61.9 per barrel, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off nearly 0.3% at under $57.9.



Gold continues its climb, gaining 1% above $4 500 and setting new highs – an unusual situation given that equity markets are at record levels and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven.

