The Paris stock exchange is experiencing a sharp decline this morning, dropping 1.3% to around 8,015 points, with all 40 CAC stocks in the red. Notably, Stellantis is down 3.8%, Société Générale 3%, and Capgemini 2.8%.

Investors are showing signs of nervousness on the eve of Nvidia's highly anticipated quarterly earnings report, which is expected to set the tone for the markets in the coming sessions and weeks.

Already yesterday, Wall Street sank into the red, with the Dow Jones falling 1.2% at the closing bell and the Nasdaq down 0.8%. Another worrying signal, the S&P 500 broke below its 50-day moving average yesterday, which had previously served as important support--a technical indicator that bullish channels are now under threat.

After nearly six uninterrupted months of gains, U.S. equities have recently encountered some turbulence, and investors are now expecting a flawless performance from Nvidia tomorrow. Anything less could trigger a new wave of market gloom.

Given that New York indices are now considered richly valued, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant will need to continue surprising both in terms of sales and outlook to sustain the spectacular gains accumulated since April.

The optimism that had accompanied the development of AI has recently weakened, and the term "bubble"--often with a question mark--has increasingly made headlines in the financial press, drawing natural comparisons to the internet bubble that ultimately burst in the early 2000s.

In a recent note, Enguerrand Artaz, strategist at La Financière de l'Échiquier (LFDE), describes a "more nuanced" reality.

"Tech sector valuations, while high, do not show as many signs of exuberance as during the internet bubble or Japan's bubble in 1990," the analyst points out.

"For comparison, Microsoft currently trades at 30 times expected earnings for the next year, whereas this ratio exceeded 60 in 1999," he recalls.

Nvidia's earnings will not only help determine whether the valuations of tech giants are justified, but also provide insight into the economic health of the United States, which is increasingly dependent on AI.

In this regard, the resumption of economic indicator releases in the coming days will be another key test for the markets, helping to assess the strength of growth as the year draws to a close.

On this front, investors will closely watch today's U.S. factory orders figures, due at 2:30 p.m., ahead of Thursday's September employment report, which was originally scheduled for release on October 3.

Special attention will also be paid to the Federal Reserve's "minutes," to be published tomorrow evening, as central bank officials have recently sought to temper expectations of another rate cut in December.

Should major disappointments arise, it would not be unreasonable to see a consolidation or even a correction--an outcome many observers have been anticipating since stock market records were set on both sides of the Atlantic this autumn.

The spike in the VIX, which has surpassed 23, confirms a negative technical scenario where volatility could flare up toward 30 points at any moment, signaling maximum market stress.

In London, Brent crude is down 0.1%, trading below $64 per barrel. The euro remains stable against the greenback, around $1.159.

In French corporate news, Airbus has announced several orders: Etihad Airways plans to purchase six A330-900s, flydubai has signed a memorandum of understanding for 150 A321neo aircraft, and Airbus Helicopters reports a contract with the Kingdom of Morocco for ten H225Ms.

Meanwhile, alongside the presentation of its new medium-term plan ACT 2028, Crédit Agricole SA says it is targeting group net income above EUR8.5 billion in 2028, with a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of over 14%.

Finally, as part of its 2025-28 strategic roadmap, Amundi aims for earnings per share above EUR7 in 2028, EUR300 billion in inflows through its strategic growth pillars over the plan period, and an efficiency ratio below 56% by the end of the plan.