After a strong start to the week (+3.6% in three days), the CAC 40 paused yesterday (-0.1%) and is consolidating more sharply this morning. The Paris index is down 0.9% at 8,160 points, with 38 out of 40 constituents in the red, including a -2.8% drop for Airbus and -2.6% for STMicro.

Only TotalEnergies and L'Oréal are moving higher, with modest gains of 0.4% and 0.1% respectively.

The pullback is affecting all European stock markets: Frankfurt and London are down between 1% and 1.2%, and the E-Stoxx 50 is also sinking by 1.1%, following Wall Street's sharp decline yesterday, with the Nasdaq losing 2.3% and the S&P 500 down 1.6%. Reflecting a certain market nervousness, the VIX (the "fear index") is up nearly 7%, surpassing 21.

Nevertheless, the week is shaping up to be positive for Europe, with Germany's DAX heading for a 1.5% gain and the pan-European STOXX 600 up 2.2%, allowing both to reach record highs.

Not bad for a period still marked by numerous concerns, whether about equity valuations, persistently sluggish growth in Europe, the gloomy Chinese outlook, turbulence in U.S. economic policy, or ongoing trade tensions.

"One word sums up market dynamics in 2025: resilience," say Robeco's teams, who recognize this phenomenon in an environment characterized by "unstable equilibrium."

"Change remains the only constant in an increasingly complex and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment," the Dutch asset manager emphasizes.

Another factor explaining the renewed strength of European markets: investment flows continue to favor Old Continent equities, reflected in the early stages of a rotation that has weighed on U.S. stocks, especially tech, since the start of the week. Evidence of this shift: the S&P 500 has posted a minimal gain of just 0.1% so far this week.

Still, there is no guarantee that stock market performance at year-end will match that of the week now ending.

This is particularly true because the recent rally has largely been based on expectations of monetary easing that may not materialize, a factor that could prompt profit-taking.

Whereas traders a month ago saw over a 94% probability of another Fed rate cut in December, only 52% now see this scenario as likely.

This downward revision can be largely attributed to the lack of fresh inflation data due to the shutdown of federal agencies, which has left the Federal Reserve in the dark and could lead the institution to exercise caution at its next meeting.

The return of macroeconomic releases, expected to resume in the U.S. next week as government services reopen, will be closely watched, especially since the American economy--while not at immediate risk of contraction--is starting to show signs of slowing, particularly in the labor market.

However, the market landscape could be completely shaken up next week by Nvidia's quarterly results. The AI chip giant will serve as a litmus test for global equity markets in search of new catalysts.

On the data front, consumer prices in France rose 0.9% year-on-year in October 2025 after +1.2% in September, according to Insee, which has revised its preliminary estimate for last month down by 0.1 point.

This month-on-month drop in annual inflation is due to a sharper decline in energy prices (-5.6% after -4.4%) and a slowdown in food prices (+1.3% after +1.7%). Meanwhile, in the third quarter of 2025, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in the eurozone and by 0.3% in the EU compared to the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office. For reference, in the second quarter of 2025, GDP had grown by 0.1% in the eurozone and 0.2% in the EU.

Finally, according to preliminary estimates, the eurozone posted a trade surplus of EUR19.4 billion in goods with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared to a surplus of EUR12.9 billion in September 2024.

On the bond market, 2035 Bunds are up 2 basis points to 2.70%, while the French OAT of the same maturity reaches 3.45% (+3.5 bps), for a spread of 75 basis points.

In London, Brent crude is up 1.7% at $64.2 per barrel. The euro is down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar at $1.16.

In French corporate news, Crédit Agricole SA announced that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 22,886,191 treasury shares, representing around 0.75% of the share capital, an operation carried out on November 13.

Mersen announced it has been selected by Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), the world's largest battery manufacturer, for which it will leverage its expertise and local presence with production sites in China.

A few months after delivery, Argan has announced the official inauguration of the AutOnom site in Bain-de-Bretagne, south of Rennes--a next-generation 30,000 m² logistics building, with 19,500 m² leased by Dimolog.

