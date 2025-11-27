The Paris stock exchange is expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, as the market prepares for a session lacking clear direction due to the absence of American investors for the Thanksgiving holiday.

At around 8:15 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – December delivery – was down 8.5 points at 8,095 points, suggesting a rather cautious start to trading.

Position-taking is likely to remain limited and trading volumes subdued, with Wall Street closed for the entire day in celebration of Thanksgiving. The U.S. markets will only reopen tomorrow for a shortened session (Black Friday).

Ahead of this extended holiday weekend, U.S. equity markets managed yesterday to notch a fourth consecutive session of gains, buoyed by the increasingly clear prospect of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting on December 10.

At its intraday high, the S&P 500 came within less than 90 points – or about 1.5% – of its all-time high of 6,920.3 points set at the end of October.

European stock markets are also trading near record levels, although still further from their recent peaks than New York.

The CAC 40 remains some distance (3.6%) from its record reached about two weeks ago, as does the DAX (5.5%) and the Euro STOXX 50 (4.4%).

However, the pullback seen in global stock markets in November appears to have laid the groundwork for the much-anticipated year-end "rally."

In the absence of major obstacles and in a less volatile environment, further gains are widely anticipated by year-end, prompting some traders to already bet on the S&P 500 surpassing 7,000 points before December 31.

According to data from the Stock Trader's Almanac, December ranks as the third-best month for the S&P 500, with average monthly returns between 1.4% and 1.5%.

Today's session could thus offer investors the opportunity to make their final position adjustments ahead of the traditional Santa Claus rally.

Due to the closure of U.S. markets, today's macroeconomic calendar is expected to be relatively light, though European investors will be watching for the release of the minutes from the latest ECB meeting. For three consecutive meetings, the ECB has expressed satisfaction with the current situation, as inflation has nearly returned to target and economic growth remains modest.