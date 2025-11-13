CAC 40: will European equities return to favor at the end of the year?

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/13/2025 at 02:36 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

















The Paris stock market looks set to reach new highs on Thursday, following its strong rebound over the last three days, which has pushed the CAC 40 index to record levels thanks to the prospect of the US federal government reopening after almost six weeks of paralysis.



At around 8:10 a.m., the CAC 40 index futures contract for November delivery gained 29 points to 8,277.5 points, signaling an opening in positive territory.



The Paris market has seen three consecutive sessions of strong gains since Monday, a favorable trend that has allowed it to jump 3.6% and reach a new all-time high of nearly 8,281 points yesterday.



Many other European markets also hit record highs on Wednesday, including the Euro STOXX 50, the Europe STOXX 600, and the German DAX, which benefited from bargain hunting in the banking and healthcare sectors.



The resolution of the US government shutdown, which was approved yesterday by a vote in the House of Representatives and signed into law by US President Donald Trump, sparked a return of risk appetite, accompanied by a shift in investment flows towards European equities at the expense of US stocks, particularly technology stocks.



This rotation away from tech stocks was also evident on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones rose 0.7% to set new records yesterday, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.



This outperformance of European equity markets fueled the feeling that investors were beginning to return en masse to the Old Continent, following the pattern that had driven the indices at the beginning of the year, when Brussels' joint defense plan and Germany's fiscal stimulus program were presented.



No specific factor seems to be behind this phenomenon, but analysts point out that despite continued modest growth, the European economic outlook remains "solid," as evidenced by the recent recovery in the manufacturing industry.



Furthermore, European equities are fairly valued, with some segments trading at significant discounts, unlike the US market, which suffers from hyper-concentration on a few tech giants now considered overvalued.



As for the political uncertainty currently prevailing in countries such as France, it seems very moderate compared to the storm that is raging almost every week in Washington.



Added to this are the monetary easing currently being orchestrated by the ECB and the strength of the euro, which is boosting returns in the region.



As a sign of real investor interest, trading in European stocks recently climbed 53% on the OTC Markets over-the-counter platform, accounting for 56% of daily trading.



In a recent study, JPMorgan economists estimated that the eurozone could soon benefit from an ideal "Goldilocks" scenario, characterized by controlled inflation and moderate but sustainable growth.



Goldman Sachs strategists pointed out yesterday that they believe European equities have upside potential of 7.1% over the next ten years, between earnings growth and shareholder returns, which is better than the 6.5% annual return offered by US stocks.



But these necessary elements may not be enough. It is almost always the doubt, or even mistrust, of international investors towards the US signature that makes European assets attractive again.



In any case, the battle between Europe and the US will be decided in the final stretch this year: while the European STOXX 600 is currently up more than 15% for 2025, it is still being outperformed by the S&P 500, which remains slightly ahead with a 16.5% gain in 2025.















