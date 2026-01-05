CAC 40: With Venezuela, the Holiday Truce Is Well and Truly Over

The Paris Bourse is expected to open sharply higher on Monday morning, in markets that appear entirely unfazed by the surprise intervention led by the United States in Venezuela over the weekend, with the effects on oil prices remaining very limited for now.



As of 8:10 a.m., the "future" contract on the CAC 40 index – for end-January delivery – is up by 54 points at 8 255.5 points, suggesting a positive start to the week.



With the abduction of Nicolás Maduro, who is now to be brought before a New York court on "narcoterrorism conspiracy" charges, the holiday truce appears well and truly over on financial markets, which have been abruptly brought back to the harsh realities of global geopolitics after the gentle euphoria that characterized the final weeks of 2025.



By carrying out a lightning operation on Saturday that resulted in the capture of the Venezuelan president, Washington has made it clear to the world that it intends to maintain its status as a superpower, notably through control of global energy resources.



More pragmatically, the decision reflects the American desire to bring its major oil companies back into a country where infrastructure is considered degraded and oil reserves remain largely underexploited.



Despite the international shock sparked by the White House's initiative, crude prices moved little early Monday, with a barrel of North Sea Brent slipping 0.6% to below $60.4, while Texas WTI fell 0.7% to under $56.9.



"Venezuelan oil exports remain modest and there is currently no indication that the situation will cause disruptions in production or sales," analysts at Danske Bank noted this morning.



The reaction of Asian stock markets may be even more telling. In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up nearly 3% late Monday, and the MSCI index grouping Asia-Pacific stocks gained more than 1.2%.



Investors seem determined to start 2026 by clinging to the well-known adage that the first month of the year is often positive for stock indices, a phenomenon known as the "January effect."



While the rule often sees some exceptions, the Stock Traders Almanac estimates that the year is positive in 85% of cases when Wall Street rises in January.



Beyond geopolitical and technical factors, stock markets are returning from the holidays and will be digesting a slew of economic indicators that could provide valuable clues about the pace at which the Federal Reserve will continue to cut rates in the coming months.



The real test will come Friday with the release of December jobs data, a market favorite and all the more closely watched since the Fed has explicitly made the labor market a key factor in its monetary policy decisions.



However, a robust statistic could raise concerns that the central bank acted too soon in cutting rates three times in 2025, potentially dragging Wall Street lower, especially as the S&P 500's more than 16% rally in 2025, following already strong years in 2023 and 2024, now seems to call for some consolidation.



Following the jobs report, the "earnings season" will kick off next week, with the first quarterly results from major banks, including JP Morgan.



Strategists warn that profit growth among listed companies will need to materialize to justify the high valuations of U.S. stocks, but the prospect of both earnings growth and confirmation of the resilience of the U.S. economy would certainly pave the way for further strong performances in 2026.





