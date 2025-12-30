CAC40: +0.8%, E-Stoxx50 Hits Record, Silver Rebounds by 5%

Published on 12/30/2025 at 11:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris stock exchange is aiming to close out the year on a high note, with the CAC gaining 0.8% to 8,180, returning to its best levels of December. The index has broken through the upper boundary of the 8,050/8,150 lateral consolidation channel.

But it is the Euro-Stoxx50 that is making headlines this Tuesday, climbing back to 5,800: a record close appears all but certain as the market rises effortlessly, encountering virtually no resistance.



In Paris, trading volumes are even lower than the previous day, not yet reaching €750 million by 5:15pm, while Wall Street once again opens without clear direction after a rather disappointing Monday session: movements did not exceed 0.05% for the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones slipped by -0.2%.

Looking at the Nasdaq Composite, it has now spent 10 weeks capped below 23,700, while the S&P 500 has been stuck between 3,775 and 6,920/6,940 for seven and a half weeks: a stagnation phase that has affected every major stock exchange, with Tokyo frozen for 10 weeks, the CAC40 for over 7 weeks, and the DAX in Frankfurt showing a similar trend.



"Despite the holiday lull, the world of financial markets remains in turmoil," notes Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, who highlights the "impressive parabolic rally" in silver recently.



"Silver prices have surged in 2025, up 150%, and most sector analysts (ourselves included) see fundamentally justified reasons for this," states the commodities research team at Société Générale.



After Monday's spectacular drop in silver prices (-15% from $84 to $71.2, then $72.5 by yesterday evening), the white metal is on the upswing again, gaining 5% to around $76.1 (gold is up a more modest 1% at $4,392).

Ole Hansen adds that he sees "a structural shift in the outlook for precious metals in the context of dedollarization and increased uncertainty."



Investors are indeed pondering the year ahead, and while "2025 has proven to be a strong year for markets—both in the United States and abroad," according to BofA Global Research, the firm is preparing for greater volatility in 2026.



The firm notes that "the major themes of the past year (uncertain fiscal policy, AI growth, China's overcapacity, record budget deficits, and excess liquidity) are evolving rather than disappearing."



On the bond market, Monday's improvement has faded, with euro-denominated government bonds giving up the previous day's gains: French OATs worsened by +3.8 basis points to 3.56%, Bunds by +3 points to 2.856%, Italian BTPs by +4.2 points to 3.508%... and the Japanese 10-year closed at a new all-time high, up +2.8 points to 2.0800%.

Across the Atlantic, T-Bonds fared little better, with the 10-year up +2 points to 4.137% and the 30-year at 4.824%.

On the Forex front, things remain very calm, with the euro down -0.1% to 1.1760 against the dollar, and the euro also up +0.1% against the Swiss franc, back to 0.9300.



Finally, oil is recovering slightly, with Brent up +0.6% to $61.5 and WTI gaining +1% to $58.2 in New York.



In corporate news, Airbus is teaming up with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (produced by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for initial deliveries from 2028.



Solutions30 has announced the resignation of Alexander Sator from its supervisory board, effective December 31. Sator has served on the board since 2014 and chaired it from August 2018 to November 2024.



IT services group Aubay has announced that its board has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 96,142 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital.