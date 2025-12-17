CAC40: 15th Consecutive Flat Session, Oil Prices Rebound Slightly

-The Paris stock exchange, perfectly unchanged at 8,105, has now logged its 15th straight session of horizontal consolidation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor.

A similar pattern is seen in the E-Stoxx50 (-0.2%) and the DAX40 (-0.05%).



Wall Street, which ended Tuesday with no clear direction after mixed U.S. employment data, has reopened with little movement: the S&P500 is down 0.05%, the Nasdaq-100 is off 0.25%, but this is offset by a 0.4% gain for the Dow Jones, erasing its previous day's losses.



For three weeks, investors have found excuses to stay on the sidelines, awaiting "major quarterly results," statements from Federal Reserve members (a wave of which is expected in the coming days), or key statistics. In fact, the market is now on the eve of a crucial U.S. inflation report, which is expected to shape expectations for rate cuts in 2026.



Yesterday's NFP release failed to deliver the "market mover" impact that had been hoped for: according to the Labor Department, 64,000 jobs were created last month (14,000 more than forecast), and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6% in November, its highest level in four years, but still within the "full employment" zone.



The New York Stock Exchange presents much the same picture as the previous session, but with a notable difference: oil stocks, which weighed on the S&P yesterday, are now providing support, following a rebound in WTI crude (+1% to $56, after hitting a nearly five-year low of $55 on Tuesday).

The barrel's rebound is mainly attributed to an increase in the geopolitical risk premium linked to the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan tankers and uncertainty surrounding sanctions against Russia, which has raised fears of supply disruptions.



This uptick, part of a broader recovery in commodities—including silver, which hit a new record at $66—should allow oil stocks that had been hardest hit by the recent collapse in prices, such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, to recover.



With a gain of over 1% to $4,377.4, gold is now just shy of its historic highs, still buoyed by expectations of a looser monetary policy, strong investor demand (from ETFs and central banks), and a tense geopolitical context that reinforces its role as a safe haven.



