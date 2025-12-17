CAC40: 15th Consecutive Session of Stagnation, Oil Rebounds Slightly

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/17/2025 at 11:45 am EST

The Paris stock exchange succumbed to a touch of heaviness (-0.25% at 8,086) but is now marking its 15th consecutive session of sideways consolidation within a corridor of 8,050/8,150.



Wall Street, which ended Tuesday without direction after mixed data on U.S. employment, is showing a gloomy mood: the S&P500 is down -0.7%, the Nasdaq-100 -1.2%, and the Dow Jones is also giving up -0.2%, while T-Bonds remain stable (interest rates had no impact on the Nasdaq's -1.2%).



For three weeks now, investors have found an excuse to sit on their hands, waiting for "major quarterly reports," a statement from a FED member (a wave of which is expected in the coming days), or a key "stat"... and indeed, we are on the eve of a crucial U.S. inflation release, which should shape expectations for rate cuts in 2026.



The "NFP" published the previous day failed to provide the hoped-for "market mover": according to the Labor Department, 64,000 jobs were created last month (14,000 more than expected), and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6% in November, its highest in four years, but still within the "full employment" zone.



The New York Stock Exchange presents the same overall picture as the day before, but with a notable difference: oil stocks, which had weighed on the "S&P," are now supporting it, following the rebound of WTI crude (+1% to around $56, after a nearly five-year low of $55 on Tuesday).



The rebound in oil prices is mainly explained by a rise in the geopolitical risk premium related to the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan tankers and uncertainties surrounding sanctions against Russia, sparking fears of supply disruptions.



This upturn, which is part of a broader recovery in all commodities—including silver (new record at $66)—should allow oil stocks, such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, which had been hit hardest by the recent collapse in prices, to recover.



With an increase of more than 1% to $4,377.4, gold is approaching its historic highs, still buoyed by expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy, strong investor demand (ETFs and central banks), and a tense geopolitical context that reinforces its role as a safe haven.



On the FOREX front, calm prevails (EUR/$ frozen at 1.1750), except for the yen, which is down 0.5% against both the euro and the dollar—a paradoxical retreat just 48 hours ahead of an expected rate hike in Japan.

