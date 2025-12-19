CAC40: 18th Consecutive Session of Stagnation, Yields Edge Toward Records

The Paris Stock Exchange hovered around 8,150 for more than six hours—spending most of the time in negative territory—before ending flat (around 8,151), despite Wall Street’s gains (a classic occurrence on a “quadruple witching” day): the Dow Jones index rose 0.6% to 48,220 points, the Standard & Poor’s 500 climbed 0.8% to 6,830 points (just 0.5% from its record), and the Nasdaq-100 soared 1.1% to 23,250 points.



December 2025 will remain an excellent vintage for the stock market, even if this “quadruple witching” session did not produce spectacular weekly gains: +0.15% for the Nasdaq and -0.1% for the S&P 500 (still marginal), +0.7% for the E-Stoxx50, and the best performance for the CAC40 with +1.2%.



For record enthusiasts, the E-Stoxx Europe 600 set a new all-time high, mainly thanks to CAC40 stocks this week.



On Friday, the CAC40 posted its 18th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor (give or take 10 points), amounting to four and a half weeks—virtually a record over the past 25 years. And the holiday lull, known as the “trêve des confiseurs,” starts Monday!



One market stood out on the downside: following the Bank of Japan’s decision this morning to raise its key rate by 0.25% (to 0.75%), the week ended with a 1% drop for the Nikkei and a weekly loss of 2.3%. The Japanese 10-year yield hit a new record at 2.025%, with the 30-year and 40-year bonds also reaching all-time highs.



In Europe, investors are making their final position adjustments and asset reallocations before leaving their desks for the year-end holidays.



The market should continue to benefit from reassuring U.S. inflation data and strong prospects for semiconductor manufacturer Micron in AI, which helped Wall Street close on a positive note last night, with gains of 0.1% for the Dow Jones, 0.8% for the S&P 500, and 1.4% for the Nasdaq.



Market participants are also digesting the rather encouraging message delivered yesterday by the European Central Bank (ECB), which left rates unchanged but raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone in 2026.



“The sentiment observed in the markets yesterday clearly resembled a ‘goldilocks’ scenario,” noted analysts at Danske Bank.



“What should we take away from this? That investors are approaching the coming year in a very positive mindset, with macroeconomic fundamentals solid enough to support another year of strong performance from risk assets,” the strategists highlighted.



After a week packed with statements from monetary policymakers and financial indicators, today’s calendar was very quiet on the economic statistics front, promising reduced trading volumes.



On the bond front, yields continue to climb worryingly, with Bunds at 2.888% (+4 points), OATs at 6.605% (+4.8 points), and across the Atlantic, the 10-year at +2.3 to 4.136%, and the 30-year at +2 points to 4.52%.



It was dead calm on the FOREX market, with the dollar at 1.1720, and the Swiss franc down 0.1% to 0.9325.



A slight rebound for WTI at $56.3 (+0.8%), silver hit a new record at $66.6/oz, and gold hovered near records at $4,350.

