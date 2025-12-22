CAC40: 19th Session of Stagnation, Precious Metals at Their Peak

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/22/2025 at 11:47 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The CAC40 trimmed its losses slightly, down -0.37% to 8,121, but Paris kicks off the January term—and thus the first quarter of 2026—with a 19th consecutive session of stagnation within the 8,050/8,150 corridor. The index is languishing right in the middle of the range, in an atmosphere typical of the holiday period, with trading activity 30 to 40% below average.



Many market participants have already left for vacation, and major European stock exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting at midday Wednesday, which means trading volumes are expected to remain very thin.



The positive reopening of Wall Street (third consecutive session of gains) has so far provided no relief, despite fairly uniform positive moves of around +0.5% for the three main US indices.



With the Christmas holidays also bringing a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are expected to slow down this week and remain within narrow trading ranges, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing US inflation (note: the "CPI" released last Tuesday was largely incomplete in terms of its components), which has strengthened the outlook for continued accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



Although the S&P 500 posted only symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the benchmark index for US fund managers is currently less than 0.5% away from its all-time high set on December 11. As for the Dow Jones, Christmas could well rhyme with seventh heaven.



According to technical analysts, breaking through 6,901 would pave the way for a test of 7,000, a "round" number that could be targeted by December 31 to end the year on a high note, with a gain close to 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and optimism regarding the ECB also allowed the CAC to end last week on a positive note (+1%) and move within less than 2% of its historic high from Thursday, November 13.



However, the situation is becoming more concerning in the bond markets, which are returning to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. This has pushed the yield on 10-year Bunds above 2.907% (+1.5 basis points) and the OAT to 3.631% (+2 points), while Italian BTPs fell sharply at the end of the session, up +3.3 points to 3.574%.



Yields are also rising worryingly in the United States, where the "30-year" is up +0.5 points to 4.8330% and the "10-year" eases by -1.5 points to 4.1650%.



But where the situation is truly explosive is in Japan, with the "10-year" literally soaring to 2.0820%, the "20-year" (+4.5 points) crossing the 3% threshold for the first time, and the "40-year" shooting past 3.723% (another all-time record).



Gold, for its part, is up 1.84% to $4,444, hitting a new peak—an unusual situation given that equity markets are at their highs and precious metals are typically considered safe havens. Silver (+2.2%) smashed through $69.



Oil confirmed its Friday rebound, with Brent adding +1.46% to $61.6 and WTI +1.5% to $577.



The Euro firmed up significantly, gaining 0.4% and climbing above 1.1765 against the greenback.