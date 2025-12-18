CAC40: A 'Quadruple Witching' Eve True to Tradition

The scenario is rather surprising, with a gain of +0.9% to 8,160: after Wednesday's "misstep," the markets are literally back in "euphoria mode" as the session draws to a close—the final stretch before the "quadruple witching" session—and the CAC40 is even climbing above the top of the 8,050/8,150 corridor (marking the 16th consecutive session of stagnation).

It wasn't a done deal this morning: the Paris Bourse wavered between 0.00% and +0.2% around 8,100 until midday, but the +14% surge in Micron during pre-market trading (with results beating expectations and much better-than-expected outlook thanks to the acceleration of AI projects) tipped the scales in the right direction.

Seeing the markets post impressive gains comes as no surprise on the eve of a "quadruple witching" session, which will cap a fruitful year for Wall Street, with increases of +14% for the Dow Jones, +16% for the S&P, and +19.5% for the Nasdaq (and possibly +20% by tonight if the +2.1% rise gains momentum before the close).



Notably, all three major US indices erased all of the previous day's losses, with the S&P500 up +1.4% (re-entering the 6,800/6,880 range), and the Dow Jones up +0.9%, invalidating the bearish signals triggered by breaking below the 50-day moving average yesterday.



Two of the week's major economic events took place simultaneously (Christine Lagarde's conference and the release of the latest US inflation figures), but neither triggered any significant market moves.

The European Central Bank unsurprisingly maintained its key interest rate "unanimously," considers its monetary policy "well positioned," and its members did not discuss further rate cuts or tightening in the event of inflation.

The ECB indicates it is monitoring the effects of investments in AI, the consequences of a potential peace in Ukraine, and the evolution of the Dollar—factors that will lead the ECB to adjust its monetary policy in 2026.

Christine Lagarde's succession was also mentioned... proof that there were no truly "immediate stakes" economic topics on December 18.



US consumer price index (CPI) data showed a sharper-than-expected slowdown: it dropped -0.4% to 2.7% versus the 2.9% expected in November year-on-year (compared to +3% in September).

Excluding energy (+4.2%) and food (+2.6%)—two often volatile categories—the core annual inflation rate came in at 2.6% last month, also down and 0.4 points below the market consensus.



These numbers should be put into perspective: "As with employment, the BLS was unable to collect all prices for the consumer price index in October, as this requires physical visits to retailers and phone surveys," Oddo BHF reminded earlier this week.



"Frankly, these numbers aren't likely to be that decisive," warned Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "At this stage, the Federal Reserve seems mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to falter, not inflation," he points out.

As for the "Philly FED," it posted a sharp drop of -8.5 points to -10.2, while it was expected to rise to +3; the activity barometer fell from 49.9 to 41.6.



Among other major economic events of the day, investors calmly received the unsurprising monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE), which cut its key rate by 0.25%.



Given the persistently weak job creation, rising unemployment, recently disappointing growth, and inflation that appears to have peaked, all conditions now seem in place for several further rate cuts in the UK: everything was "priced in," Gilts tightened by +0.7 points to 4.4870%.



On the US bond market, T-Bonds eased by -4 points to 4.109% on the 10-year and -2.5 points on the 30-year to 4.797%.



A late improvement emerged in Europe, where the German Bund fell by 1.7 points to 2.848%, while its French equivalent eased by -2 points to 3.555%.



The euro (-0.05%) stabilized around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday following the release of weaker-than-expected US employment data.



The oil market remains weak as the US blockade of Venezuelan tankers rekindles fears of supply disruptions, compounded by the announcement of a sharp and unexpected drop in US inventories, reinforcing the perception of a tighter market than expected.



Brent (-0.8%) is holding above 60 dollars a barrel but remains well anchored below its 50-day moving average, around 63 dollars, which rules out, for now, the scenario of a lasting rebound in prices; WTI is down -0.7% to about $56.3.

According to specialists, a sustained break below the annual low of 58 dollars could bring crude back to around 56 dollars, or even into the 54/53 dollar zone.



