CAC40: A Quiet Start to the Session Around 8132 Points

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/30/2025 at 05:01 am EST

Following a modest 0.1% gain yesterday, the Paris stock exchange is starting the session calmly, with the CAC 40 up 0.2% around 8132 points, in a year-end environment not conducive to major moves in equities.



All the main European stock indices posted similarly muted performances on Monday, with, for example, the London FTSE slipping by less than 0.1% and the DAX in Frankfurt posting a symmetrical gain.



"Despite the holiday lull, the world of financial markets will remain in turmoil," notes Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, who points to the "impressive parabolic rally" in silver recently.



"Silver prices have soared in 2025, rising by nearly 150%, and most sector analysts (ourselves included) see fundamentally justified reasons for this," says Societe Generale's commodities research.



Despite Monday's pullback in silver prices, the research highlights what it considers "a structural shift in the outlook for precious metals in the context of dedollarization and heightened uncertainty."



Investors are indeed questioning the year ahead, and while "2025 has proven to be a strong year for markets—both in the United States and abroad," according to BofA Global Research, the firm is bracing for greater volatility in 2026.



BofA notes that "the major themes of the past year (uncertain fiscal policy, AI growth, Chinese overcapacity, record budget deficits, and excess liquidity) are evolving rather than disappearing."



In company news, Airbus is partnering with manufacturer Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (produced by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program calls for initial deliveries starting in 2028.



Solutions30 has announced the resignation of Alexander Sator from its supervisory board, effective December 31. Sator had been a member since 2014 and served as chairman from August 2018 to November 2024.



IT services group Aubay reports that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 96,142 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital.