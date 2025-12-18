CAC40: A Traditional 'Quadruple Witching' Eve

The scenario is quite surprising, with a gain of +0.8% to 8,150: after Wednesday's "misstep," the markets have literally switched back into "euphoria" mode at the end of this session—the final stretch before the "quadruple witching" session—and the CAC40 is even climbing above the top of the 8,050/8,150 corridor (16th consecutive session of stagnation).



It wasn't a given this morning: the Paris Bourse wavered between 0.00% and +0.2% around 8,100 until midday. Then, Micron's +14% in pre-market trading (results exceeding expectations and much better outlooks thanks to the acceleration of AI projects) tipped the balance in the right direction.



Seeing the markets post huge scores is no surprise on the eve of a "quadruple witching" session that will close out a fruitful year for Wall Street, with gains of +14% for the Dow Jones, +16% for the S&P, and +19.5% for the Nasdaq (and possibly +20% tonight if the +2.1% rise intensifies by the close).



Note that all three US indices have erased the entirety of the previous day's losses, with +1.4% on the S&P500 (which re-enters the 6,800/6,880 range), +0.9% on the Dow Jones, thus invalidating the bearish signals resulting from the previous day's break below the 50-day moving average.



The week's two major economic events took place simultaneously (Christine Lagarde's conference and the release of the latest US inflation figures) but did not trigger any notable market movements.



The European Central Bank unsurprisingly kept its key rate unchanged "unanimously," considers its monetary policy "well positioned," and its members did not discuss either further cuts or tightening in the event of inflation.



The ECB indicates it is monitoring the effects of AI investments, the consequences of a potential peace in Ukraine, and the evolution of the Dollar—factors that will lead the ECB to adjust its monetary policy in 2026.



The succession of Christine Lagarde was also mentioned... proof that there were no truly "immediate stakes" economic topics on this 12/18.



US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed a sharper-than-expected slowdown: it fell -0.4% to 2.7% versus 2.9% expected in November year-on-year (compared to +3% in September).

Excluding energy (+4.2%) and food (+2.6%), two often volatile categories, the annual core inflation rate came in at 2.6% last month, also down and 0.4 points below the market consensus.



These numbers should be put in perspective: "As with employment, the BLS was unable to collect all prices in October for the calculation of the Consumer Price Index, as this requires physical visits to retailers and phone requests," Oddo BHF reminded earlier this week.



"Frankly, these numbers aren't shaping up to be all that decisive," warned Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "At this stage, the Federal Reserve seems mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to stall, rather than on inflation," he notes.



As for the "Philly FED," it showed a sharp decline of -8.5 points to -10.2 when an increase to +3 was expected; the activity barometer dropped from 49.9 to 41.6.



Among other major economic events of the day, investors calmly received the unsurprising monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE), which cut its key rate by 0.25%.



Given the persistently weak job creation and rising unemployment, as well as recently disappointing growth and inflation that appears to have peaked, all elements now seem in place for several further rate cuts in the UK: everything was "priced in," Gilts rose +0.7 points to 4.4870%.



In the US bond market, T-Bonds eased -4 points to 4.109% on the 10-year and -2.5 points on the 30-year to 4.797%.



A late improvement emerged in Europe, where the German Bund erased 1.7 points to 2.848%, while its French equivalent eased -2 points to 3.555%.



The euro (-0.05%) stabilized around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday following the release of weaker-than-expected US employment figures.



The oil market remains weak as the US blockade of Venezuelan tankers rekindles fears of supply disruptions, a phenomenon compounded by the announcement of a sharp, unexpected drop in US inventories, reinforcing the perception of a tighter market than anticipated.



Brent (-0.8%) is holding above 60 dollars a barrel but remains well anchored below its 50-day moving average, around 63 dollars, which rules out, for now, the scenario of a sustained rebound in prices; WTI is down -0.7% to around 56.3 dollars.



According to specialists, a sustained break below the annual low of 58 dollars could bring crude oil back to around 56 dollars, or even into the 54/53 dollar zone.