CAC40: after much hesitation and little activity, green will prevail

Published on 11/27/2025 at 11:26 am EST

No dramatic developments, no geopolitical upheavals, the scenario is unsurprising: European markets will stagnate until the last minute in the absence of US operators, who are on holiday this Thursday for Thanksgiving.

But after eight and a half hours of "heads or tails" around the previous day's closing levels, the coin will land on the right side and green will prevail.

The Paris Stock Exchange is up 0.05% and should close above a pivot point of 8,100 points, helped by Pernod Ricard (+2.4%) and BNP Paribas (+1.4%), then Stellantis and Renault (+1%), but held back by Kering and Hermès (-1% and -1.7% respectively).

And that's it for spreads greater than 1% in absolute terms this Thursday... all with confidential volumes of less than €950 million traded on CAC stocks.



Before this long weekend for most US operators (Wall Street will only reopen tomorrow for a half-session, with the bond markets remaining closed), US indices managed to post a fourth consecutive session of gains yesterday, buoyed by the increasingly clear prospect of a further rate cut by the Fed on December 10.



At its high for the day, the S&P 500 came within 90 points, or about 1.5%, of its all-time high of 6,920.3 points, which was set at the end of October: US indices thus gained between 4% and 4.5% in four sessions, closing the gaps that had been left open since November 13.



European stock markets are still trading some way off their record highs of a fortnight ago: the DAX (+0.15% on Thursday but down 5.5% since the end of October), the EURO STOXX 50 (-4.5%) and the CAC (-3.5%).



However, this handicap could be offset by the famous end-of-year rally, which could start on Monday, as will also be the case in the United States: according to data from Stock Trader's Almanac, December is ranked as the third-best month for the S&P 500, with average monthly returns of between 1.4% and 1.5%.



Due to the closure of the US markets, today's macroeconomic agenda looks relatively light. The only publication expected is the minutes of the last ECB meeting, which stood out for its ability to reveal nothing more than the previous two meetings... In other words, investors are not expecting anything.



According to the GfK survey, German consumer sentiment has not changed much as the end of the year approaches: the GfK index of household morale, calculated by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) based on responses from a sample of 2,000 individuals, improved by 0.9 percentage points in the outlook for December, to -23.2 from -24.1 in November, which remains a level of severe crisis of confidence.



In the bond market, the 10-year OAT is stagnating around 3.41%, while the Bund with the same maturity is varying little (+0.2 pts) at 2.676%. Brent is stable (+0.1%) at around USD 63.1 per barrel in London, while the NYMEX is closed in the United States.

The absence of US currency traders is also being felt on the FOREX, where the euro remains broadly stable against the greenback, around USD 1.159/1.1600.



In French corporate news, Trigano (+13%) has published figures that are "less worse than expected": net profit down 36.1% to €239.4 million for the 2025 financial year, or €12.41 per share, and current operating profit down 32.9% to €335.9 million, with revenue down 6.8% to €3.66 billion.



Rémy Cointreau reports a 31.3% decline in net income attributable to the group (including a 16.2% organic decline) to €63.1 million for the first half of 2025-26, and current operating income (COI) of €108.7 million, down 13.6% in organic terms.



Kaleon, a specialist in the promotion, preservation, and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris with a capital increase of €16.5 million (including the extension clause), which may be increased to €18 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.



Finally, the secure agentic AI platform Prisme.ai has announced a strategic partnership with Bouygues Telecom to power the new "Studio IA," a unified environment that structures and industrializes AI uses for the operator's employees.