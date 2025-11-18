The Paris stock exchange accelerated its decline today, losing more than -2.3% to around 7,925 before a slight rebound to 7,955 (-2%). All 40 CAC stocks are trading in the red, with significant losses for Stellantis (-4.5%), Renault (-4%), Pernod Ricard (-3.6%), and CapGemini (-3.6%).

On Wall Street, U.S. indices are posting a fourth consecutive decline. European markets are moving in unison, with Frankfurt down -2% and the Euro-Stoxx50 dropping -2.1% to 5,515 points.

Investors are on edge ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated Nvidia quarterly results, which are expected to set the tone for markets in the coming sessions and weeks. The S&P500 is down more than 1.2%, falling below 6,600, while the Nasdaq-100 drops -1.7% below 24,350. Cloud giants are under pressure (Microsoft falls -2.6%, Amazon -3.2%), as are semiconductor heavyweights: Nvidia -3%, ARM -3.3%, Marvell -4%, Micron -5.5%, AMD -5%, and Western Digital -6%.

Yesterday, Wall Street already sank into the red, with the Dow Jones losing 1.2% and doubling down today with another -1.3%. The Dow now confirms a bearish technical signal below 46,000, threatening its upward channel--though for the S&P and Nasdaq, the damage is already done.

After a nearly uninterrupted six-month bull run, U.S. equities have recently stumbled, and investors are now expecting a flawless performance from Nvidia tomorrow. Should the company disappoint, another wave of market gloom could follow.

With New York indices now seen as richly valued, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant will need to continue to surprise on both sales and outlook to support the spectacular gains accumulated since April.

The optimism that accompanied the development of AI has recently weakened, and the term "bubble"--often posed as a question--features increasingly in the financial press, with natural comparisons to the internet bubble that burst in the early 2000s.

In a recent note, Enguerrand Artaz, strategist at La Financiere de l'Echiquier (LFDE), describes a "more nuanced" reality. "While tech sector valuations are high, they do not show as many signs of exuberance as during the internet bubble or Japan's 1990 bubble," the analyst points out.

"For comparison, Microsoft is currently trading at 30 times next year's expected earnings, whereas this ratio exceeded 60 in 1999," he recalls. Nvidia's results will not only determine whether tech valuations are justified, but also provide insight into the health of the U.S. economy, which is increasingly reliant on AI.

In this context, the resumption of economic indicator releases in the coming days will be another key test for the markets, to gauge the strength of year-end growth.

On this front, investors will closely watch Wednesday's employment report for September, which should have been released on October 3.

Particular attention will also be paid to the Fed's meeting minutes, due tomorrow night, as central bank officials have recently sought to temper expectations of a rate cut in December.

Should there be major disappointments, a market consolidation--or even a correction--would not be entirely unreasonable, a scenario many observers have anticipated since record highs were set on both sides of the Atlantic this fall.

The +1.5% surge in the VIX, which crosses the 25 threshold, confirms a negative technical scenario where volatility could spike towards 30 points at any moment, a sign of maximum stress.

The "risk-off" mood is boosting Treasuries, whose yields are easing: -2.4 basis points on the 10-year U.S. note at 4.117%, and -4 basis points on the 2-year at 3.57%. In Europe, the Bund falls -0.5 basis points to 2.708%, French OATs rise +0.8 basis points to 3.463%, and Italian BTPs climb +1.5 basis points to 3.466%.

In London, Brent crude slips 0.1% below $64 per barrel, WTI remains stable at $59.75, and gold and silver are unchanged.

The euro reverses course, moving from +0.1% to -0.1% against the dollar, trading around $1.1575.

In French corporate news, Airbus reports several new orders: Etihad Airways plans to purchase six A330-900s, flydubai has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 150 A321neo aircraft, and Airbus Helicopters has inked a contract with the Kingdom of Morocco for ten H225Ms.

Separately, alongside the presentation of its new medium-term ACT 2028 plan, Crédit Agricole SA aims for group net income above 8.5 billion euros in 2028, as well as a return on tangible equity (ROTE) above 14%.

Finally, as part of its 2025-28 strategic roadmap, Amundi is targeting earnings per share above 7 euros in 2028, 300 billion euros in inflows through its strategic growth pillars over the plan's period, and a cost-to-income ratio below 56% by the end of the plan.

