CAC40: Breaks Through Technical Threshold Despite Low Trading Volumes

The Paris Stock Exchange ended the session up 0.69% at 8,168 points, close to its intraday high (8,183 points), buoyed by Société Générale (+2.1%), Airbus (+1.5%), and STMicro (+1.4%), all in persistently thin volumes with just 2 billion euros traded since the opening.



This performance allowed the Paris index to break above the top of its lateral consolidation channel at 8,050/8,150 points, pulling the Euro-Stoxx50 along in its wake, which also made headlines by returning to 5,800 points (+0.89%).



The mood was more subdued across the Atlantic: while the Nasdaq eked out a modest 0.2% gain, the S&P500 and the Dow Jones hovered less than 0.1% from breakeven.

According to Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, gains accumulated over the year may prompt traders and investors to pare back positions, notably for tax and liquidity reasons.



"While the overall sentiment seems optimistic, risk appetite could be more measured as the new year dawns," he noted.



On the data front, figures released last night by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a limited increase of 0.4 million barrels in U.S. crude oil inventories, bringing the total to 424.8 million barrels for the week ending December 15.

In this context, Brent crude edged up to 61.9 USD a barrel (+0.3%).



The commodities research team at Société Générale noted that "silver prices surged in 2025, up 150%, and most sector analysts (ourselves included) see fundamentally justified reasons for this."



Indeed, after Monday's dramatic silver price drop (-15% between 84 USD and 71.2 USD, then 72.5 USD last night), the white metal rebounded with a +5% gain to around 76.1 USD (gold rose more modestly by 1% to 4,392 USD per ounce).



"2025 turned out to be a strong year for markets—both in the United States and abroad," assessed BofA Global Research, which anticipates greater volatility in 2026. According to the analyst, the major themes of the past year (uncertain fiscal policy, AI growth, China's overcapacity, record budget deficits, and excess liquidity) are likely to evolve rather than disappear.



On the bond market, Monday's rally quickly faded, with euro-denominated Treasuries giving back their gains: French OATs deteriorated by +3.8 basis points to 3.56%, Bunds by +3 points to 2.856%, Italian BTPs by +4.2 points to 3.508%... and the Japanese 10-year closed at a new all-time high, up +2.8 points to 2.080%.



Across the Atlantic, U.S. T-Bonds fared little better, with the 10-year up +2 points to 4.137% and the 30-year at 4.824%. On the Forex side, the euro remained broadly stable against the greenback, at 1.176 USD.



In corporate news, Airbus has partnered with Turkish Aerospace to supply 30 HÜRJET training aircraft (produced by Turkish Aerospace) to the Spanish Air and Space Force. The program includes an initial delivery as early as 2028.



The aircraft manufacturer also announced a firm order from China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) for 30 A320neo family aircraft to meet strong customer demand.



Meanwhile, Solutions30 announced the resignation of Alexander Sator from its supervisory board, effective December 31. Sator had been a board member since 2014 and served as chairman from August 2018 to November 2024.



Eurostar announced Tuesday the total suspension of its services to and from London. This interruption followed a failure in the overhead power supply (catenary wires) and the subsequent immobilization of a Getlink Le Shuttle train, the infrastructure operator.



Finally, IT services group Aubay reported that its board of directors has decided to reduce its share capital by canceling 96,142 treasury shares, representing about 0.75% of the share capital.



