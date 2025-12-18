CAC40: Buyers Take the Lead Ahead of 'Quadruple Witching'

The end of the session—the final stretch before the "quadruple witching" day—is shaping up bullishly, with the CAC40 up +0.75% and returning to the top of the 8,050/8,150 corridor (the 16th session of stagnation).

The Paris stock exchange wavered between 0.00% and +0.2% around 8,100 until midday, then Micron's +14% pre-market surge (results exceeded expectations and outlooks were much better than forecast thanks to accelerated AI projects) tipped the scales in the right direction. This is hardly a surprise on the eve of a "quadruple witching" session, capping a fruitful year for Wall Street, with gains of +14% for the Dow Jones, +16% for the S&P, and +19.5% for the Nasdaq (and possibly +20% by tonight if the +2% rise continues through the close).



Notably, all three US indices erased the previous day's losses, with the S&P500 up +1.4% and the Dow Jones +0.9%, invalidating the bearish signals from the break of the 50-day moving averages.



The two major economic events of the week were held simultaneously (Christine Lagarde's conference and the release of the latest US inflation figures), but failed to trigger any significant market moves.

The European Central Bank unsurprisingly kept its key rate unchanged "unanimously," considers its monetary policy "well positioned," and discussed neither further cuts nor tightening in the event of inflation.

The ECB says it is monitoring the effects of investments in AI, the consequences of a possible peace in Ukraine, and the evolution of the Dollar—factors that will guide its monetary policy adjustments in 2026.

Christine Lagarde's succession was also mentioned... evidence that there were no truly "immediate stakes" economic issues on December 18.



US consumer price index (CPI) data showed a sharper-than-expected slowdown: it declined -0.4% to 2.7% versus the 2.9% expected in November year-on-year (compared to +3% in September).

Excluding energy (+4.2%) and food (+2.6%)—two often volatile categories—the annual core inflation rate came in at 2.6% last month, also down and 0.4 points below the market consensus.



These figures should be taken with perspective: "As with employment, the BLS could not collect all prices for the CPI calculation in October, since this requires physical visits to retailers and phone surveys," Oddo BHF reminded earlier this week.



"Frankly, these numbers don't seem all that decisive," warned Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "At this stage, the Federal Reserve appears mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to falter, not on inflation," he notes.

As for the "Philly FED," it came in sharply lower, down -8.5 points to -10.2 when a rise to +3 was expected; the activity barometer fell from 49.9 to 41.6.



Among other major economic events of the day, investors calmly received the unsurprising monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE), which cut its key rate by 0.25%.



Given persistently weak job creation, rising unemployment, recently disappointing growth, and inflation that seems to have peaked, all conditions now seem in place for several more rate cuts in the UK: everything was "priced in," with Gilts rising +0.7 points to 4.4870%.



In the US bond market, T-Bonds eased by -4 points to 4.11% on the 10-year and -2.5 points on the 30-year to 4.798%.



A slight uptick also persists in the eurozone, where the German Bund gained +1.5 points to 2.86%, while its French equivalent advanced 1.3 points to over 3.567%.



The euro stabilized around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected US employment data.



The oil market continues its rebound, as the US blockade of Venezuelan tankers rekindles supply disruption fears, compounded by news of a sharp, unexpected drop in US inventories, reinforcing the perception of a tighter-than-expected market.



Brent holds above $60 a barrel but remains well anchored below its 50-day moving average, around $63, which rules out, for now, the scenario of a sustained price rebound. According to experts, a lasting break below the annual low of $58 could bring crude back to around $56, or even into the $54/53 zone.



