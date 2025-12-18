CAC40: Cautious Uptick Ahead of ECB Meeting and U.S. Inflation Data

The Paris Stock Exchange opened Thursday morning without any clear direction, as the lack of immediate catalysts prompted investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of two major economic events this week: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the release of the latest U.S. inflation figures. The CAC 40 index is up 0.3% at 8,110 points.



Given the muted reaction to both the latest Federal Reserve meeting and Tuesday's U.S. jobs report, there's no guarantee that today's consumer price index (CPI) data from the United States or the ECB's monetary policy announcements will significantly move the markets.



As for U.S. inflation, analysts expect a slight slowdown in the CPI to 2.9% year-on-year in November, compared to +3% in September.



"Frankly, these numbers don't look all that decisive," warns Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone. "At this stage, the Federal Reserve seems mainly focused on the labor market, which is starting to stall, rather than on inflation," he points out.



Given the deceleration in housing prices and the rise in unemployment—which should ease wage pressures in the services sector—not to mention the still limited impact of tariff increases, economists expect inflation to return toward the Fed's 2% target sometime next year, paving the way for further rate cuts.



Regarding the ECB, the Frankfurt institution's last meeting of the year is expected to result in a "status quo" on rates for the fourth consecutive time, confirming that a prolonged pause is now in place for its monetary policy.



Markets are nonetheless hoping to learn more about the ECB's strategy for the coming months, while fearing that key rates will remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.



"Once again, we can see the ECB's timidity, which could be a bit more daring at a time when Europe faces increasing competition and as the euro keeps rising against the dollar," laments Emmanuel Auboyneau, managing partner at Amplegest.



"The impact of European stimulus plans, the consequences of a possible peace in Ukraine, and the need to monitor the evolution of the European currency are all factors that will lead the ECB to adjust its monetary policy in 2026," the expert notes.



Among other major economic events today, investors will be watching for monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE) at midday, followed by those from the Bank of Japan scheduled overnight from Thursday to Friday.



Given weak job creation, rising unemployment, recently disappointing growth, and inflation that appears to have peaked, all signs now point to several more rate cuts in the UK.



In New York, U.S. equity markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday, heavily penalized by another sell-off in tech stocks amid ongoing questions over massive investments in AI, causing the S&P 500 to record its fourth consecutive session of losses.



At the close, the S&P 500 dropped to 6,721.4 points, falling below its 50-day moving average of 6,765.8 points—a negative technical signal.



The Dow Jones lost 0.5% to 47,885.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8% to 22,693.3 points, also slipping below its 50-day moving average.



Memory chipmaker Micron, however, helped lift sentiment after the close by reporting better-than-expected results and offering much brighter guidance, thanks to accelerating AI-related projects.



On the bond market, Wall Street's pullback did not benefit T-Bonds, which weakened slightly, resulting in the 10-year yield rising above 4.15%, compared to 4.14% at yesterday's open.



Slight upward pressure also persists in the eurozone, where the German Bund ended Wednesday at 2.86%, up 1.5 basis points, while its French equivalent rose two points to over 3.57%.



The euro is stabilizing around 1.1750 against the dollar after peaking above 1.18 on Tuesday, following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.



The oil market continues to recover, as the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers reignites supply disruption fears. This is compounded by an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. inventories, reinforcing the perception of a tighter market than previously thought.



Brent crude is up 0.9% this morning at $60.2 a barrel, but remains well below its 50-day moving average of around $63, which rules out, for now, the scenario of a lasting price rebound. According to specialists, a sustained break below this year's $58 low could send crude back toward $56, or even into the $54/$53 range.