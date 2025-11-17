The Paris stock market extended its losses on Monday, dropping 0.6% to around 8,120 points, weighed down by declines in luxury stocks--most notably LVMH (-2.5%) and Kering (-1.8%)--as well as heavily favored names like Schneider and STMicroelectronics (both -1.6%).

This consolidation follows a rather flattering weekly gain of 2.7% last week, but trading volumes remain negligible at just EUR750 million.

Other major European markets moved in unison, with the DAX40, AEX, and E-Stoxx50 all shedding 0.9%.

On Wall Street, a somewhat unexpected rebound on Friday helped the main indices hold their medium-term support levels and 50-day moving averages--this was the case for the S&P 500 above 6,700 and the Nasdaq above 23,000. However, with a modest 0.1% gain at the open and the VIX volatility index up 6% to 21, warning signals are flashing red once again.

This week's news agenda will be dominated by the highly anticipated earnings release from AI giant Nvidia, as well as the resumption of key U.S. macroeconomic data, including October's Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report on November 20. This succession of potentially crucial events could either allay current investor fears or, conversely, sow further doubt.

Arguably, the most pivotal day will be Wednesday, when Nvidia will unveil its quarterly results. The market will be watching closely to see if the chipmaker can maintain its past success and continue fueling its hyper-growth with the launch of its latest products.

Expectations are particularly high for the American group, which has a track record of exceeding forecasts and consistently raising its targets when announcing results.

Given strong demand for its generative AI systems (GB200/GB300) and its HGX platform, the California giant is once again expected to report revenues two to three billion dollars above consensus estimates. However, analysts are especially keen to see whether its outlook points to an acceleration of its hyper-growth trajectory.

After a 41% surge in its share price over the past six months and a market capitalization now exceeding $4.6 trillion, the world's largest publicly traded company has little room for error. A disappointing report--even though experts deem it unlikely--could trigger panic in the markets and cast serious doubt on the lofty valuations of the U.S. tech sector.

Nvidia's release won't be the only one drawing investor attention this week across the Atlantic. Quarterly results from major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide insight into the health of U.S. consumer spending, a key driver of the country's growth.

After a month-and-a-half wait, traders will also get the September employment report from the Department of Labor on Thursday. The report, originally scheduled for release on October 3, was delayed by the sudden federal government shutdown.

In further signs that public services are gradually resuming in the U.S., the country's trade balance figures are also on this week's agenda, with a release set for Wednesday.

Additionally, the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting will be released Wednesday evening, offering insight into the central bank's strategic committee deliberations following last week's cautious comments from several Fed governors about the need to continue monetary easing.

In Europe, all eyes will be on the release of November's flash PMI activity indices on Friday, with hopes that these surveys will confirm the slight upturn in growth that appears to be taking hold across the continent.

On the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields eased by 1 basis point to 4.1400% for the 10-year and a similar move for the 30-year (4.736%).

A similar trend was observed in Germany, where 10-year Bund yields fell by 1 basis point to 2.708%, while the equivalent French OAT remained unchanged at 3.454%.

In London, Brent crude edged down 0.2% to $64.4 a barrel. Gold was stable around $4,070 an ounce, and the euro slipped 0.2% against the greenback to $1.16.

In French corporate news, TotalEnergies announced Monday that it will acquire a 50% stake in a portfolio of electricity production assets currently held by EPH, the energy group owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, with the aim of building an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Amundi said it has reached an agreement in principle with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in investment solutions distribution and securities services.

Meanwhile, Société Générale announced that its board of directors has decided on a new exceptional capital distribution through an additional EUR1 billion share buyback program for cancellation purposes.

Finally, Technip Energies said Monday it has won a contract to supply electric marine loading arms for phase 2 of the 'Northern Lights' carbon transport and storage project led by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies in Norway.