It was a historic session as the CAC40 and the CAC40 'global return' both hit all-time highs, reaching 8,280 and 26,680 points respectively. This surge propelled the Euro-Stoxx50 to a new record peak of 5,800 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones shattered its own all-time record with a 1% gain, closing at 48,430 points.

The Paris stock exchange notched a triple win, adding another 1.1% on top of Monday and Tuesday's respective gains of 1.3%, amounting to a 3.7% rally over three sessions. This came amid negligible trading volumes, suggesting that the lack of counterparties was fueling the bullish volatility. The CAC was driven higher by Société Générale and Publicis (both up 3.1%), CapGemini, and BNP Paribas (both up 3%).

Wall Street's continued rise--particularly for the Dow Jones, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged down by 0.2%--was inspired by recent progress in the United States toward ending the government 'shutdown.' This development allowed the Paris market to break the downward trend that had been in place since October 27. However, the upcoming economic calendar may prove too light to sustain this rebound.

Following a recent pause in the months-long rally, investors are now questioning whether they are facing a market in a crisis of doubt, or merely a brief lapse within an ongoing bullish trend.

"The end of the shutdown is generally positive for equity markets, as it unblocks funds distributed by the U.S. Treasury, restarts spending among SNAP nutrition assistance recipients, and reduces disruptions to air travel," analysts at Jefferies noted.

The imminent reopening of U.S. government agencies will also allow investors to finally access economic indicators needed to gauge the strength of growth. However, these statistics could also trigger fresh volatility. Some professionals expect the Department of Labor to release the September U.S. employment report as soon as Friday, which was delayed in early October due to the shutdown.

If the figures confirm recent challenges in the U.S. labor market, it could support the case for another Fed rate cut next month. Conversely, stronger data could undermine the bullish scenario that has underpinned the recent stock market rally.

One major concern is whether the valuations of American tech giants--especially those tied to AI--have reached unsustainable levels. This was underscored by yesterday's announcement that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank had sold its entire stake in Nvidia, putting investors on alert. Nvidia shares dropped nearly 3% last night following the news, while SoftBank tumbled 10% in Tokyo this morning before paring losses to finish down 3.5%.

The key question now is whether buyers still have the firepower to push markets higher. While Wall Street's lofty levels could prompt profit-taking, these dips have so far been met with renewed buying--a "buy the dips" mentality that could be reinforced in the traditionally strong final months of the year.

The counterargument is that much of the good news is already priced in, and buyers may struggle to push stocks much further. Bulls have recently shown signs of fatigue, and given current levels and technical supports, it would not be unrealistic to see them close out positions earlier than usual this year to lock in recent gains.

On the data front, after two consecutive months of acceleration, German inflation eased somewhat in October, mainly due to falling energy prices, according to final figures released Wednesday by Destatis, the federal statistics office. Consumer prices, calculated using German standards, rose 0.3% month-on-month and 2.3% year-on-year, matching preliminary estimates.

In the bond market, U.S. 10-year T-Bonds held steady at 4.07%, while 30-year yields fell 3.7 basis points to 4.663%. French OATs saw a positive surprise, easing by 4 basis points to 3.382%, as 10-year Bunds traded at 2.647% (-1 bp). The OAT/Bund spread narrowed to 73.5 basis points, as the French government avoided a censure vote and the Banque de France projected GDP growth of 0.7% in 2026 and 0.9% in 2027.

In London, Brent crude fell 3% to $63.1 a barrel, while WTI dropped 3.2% to $59 on the NYMEX. The International Energy Agency reported short-term demand weakness but raised its consumption forecasts for 2030. The euro reversed course against the dollar, moving from -0.2% to +0.1% around $1.1590.

In French corporate news, LVMH announced that its watch division has taken a minority stake in Swiss manufacturer La Joux-Perret, a recognized leader in designing and producing some of the world's most sophisticated watch movements.

TotalEnergies reported signing a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply Google with a total of 1.5 TWh of certified renewable electricity from the 'Montpelier' solar plant in Ohio, USA.

Spie announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 89% of Berlin-based PIK, which employs around 170 people and operates mainly in northern and eastern Germany.

Finally, Imerys announced the launch of a cash tender offer for its EUR600 million bonds bearing a 1.5% interest rate, maturing on January 15, 2027, and originally issued on January 17, 2017.