After climbing 1.3% yesterday, the Paris stock exchange doubled down on November 11, posting another strong gain in exceptionally light trading volumes (EUR900 million over seven hours). Investors are reluctant to sell anything as the luxury sector's leading names roar back to life: Hermès and LVMH both soared by 3.5%, Kering added 2.6%, with strong performances also from St Gobain and Stellantis.

Despite Tuesday being a public holiday, the near-absence of trading activity has only amplified volatility. The CAC40, now back above 8,160 points, has outperformed both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 over the past 48 hours. The rebound at the start of the week was driven by optimism after the end of the U.S. government shutdown: overnight, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to end the partial shutdown of federal agencies after 41 days of paralysis.

In contrast to Paris, which is pulling all of Europe higher (the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 1% thanks to its three French luxury components), Wall Street has been far more hesitant since the opening bell, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq off 0.6%.

The VIX volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge, which had spiked to 22.7 last Friday, fell back to 17.5 this Tuesday (unchanged as of 4:15 p.m.), a drop of 22% in just a few hours of continuous trading.

So what is fueling such a strong performance for French stocks, while Wall Street struggles to keep pace?

The compromise to end the U.S. government shutdown, passed by the Senate with 60 votes in favor and 40 against, must now be approved by the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority, before it is officially signed into law by President Donald Trump.

"This means the U.S. government could reopen as early as Wednesday, after Armistice Day, if the House backs the bill to fund public services," said Kenneth Broux, Head of FX and Rates Research at Société Générale in London.

The agreement improves the outlook for U.S. economic growth at a time--year-end--when American equity markets typically trend higher, which is a supportive factor.

The reopening of public services could also herald a flood of economic statistics in the coming days after nearly six weeks of drought. According to Société Générale analyst Kenneth Broux, the U.S. Labor Department could release the September employment report as soon as this Friday.

The question remains whether the end of the U.S. budget standoff will allow global stock markets to get back on track after last week's turbulence.

"It's not valuation levels that drive markets into bear territory, it's recessions," reminds Neil Wilson, strategist at Saxo Bank.

"That's why the consequences of the shutdown were starting to worry Wall Street," he noted.

In the bond market, some paradoxical movements have been observed: the 30-year yield has risen by 1 basis point to 4.712%, while the 10-year has dropped by 3.5 basis points to 4.0760%.

In Europe, the 10-year Bund yield has eased by 1.5 basis points to 2.657%, as has the French OAT of the same maturity, now at 3.422%.

In London, Brent crude is rebounding sharply, up 1.5% to $65 a barrel. The euro is up 0.35% against the U.S. dollar at $1.1600, while gold remains stable around $4,110/oz.

In corporate news, Medincell announced last night that it will be included in the MSCI World Small Cap Index as of November 24, 2025. This index brings together the most liquid and high-performing small-cap companies from 23 developed markets.

Private equity firm Audacia announced a partnership with the OEuvre nationale du Bleuet de France, the "national symbol of remembrance and solidarity with the veteran community," via its new fund dedicated to defense and industrial sovereignty, Straton.