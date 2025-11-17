The Paris stock market deepened its losses on Monday, dropping 0.6% to around 8,120 points, weighed down by declines in the luxury and automotive sectors--LVMH fell 2%, Kering 1.8%, Renault 2.1%, and Stellantis 2.8%.

This pullback follows a relatively strong weekly gain of 2.7% last week, though trading volumes remain low at just EUR750 million.

Other European markets mirrored the trend, with the DAX40 down 1.3%, the AEX losing 1%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 falling 1%.

Wall Street's unexpected rebound on Friday had allowed major indices to hold their medium-term support lines and 50-day moving averages (the S&P 500 above 6,700 and the Nasdaq above 23,000). However, with the Nasdaq down 0.3%, the S&P 500 sliding 0.4%, the Dow off 0.5%, and the VIX volatility index surging 6% to 21, warning signals are once again flashing red and bullish channels are under threat.

This week's focus will be on the highly anticipated earnings report from AI giant Nvidia (down 1.5% on Monday), as well as the resumption of key U.S. macroeconomic releases, including the October Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report due November 20. This succession of potentially pivotal events could either allay current investor fears or sow further doubt.

Of these, Wednesday is shaping up to be the most crucial day, as Nvidia unveils its quarterly results. The report will reveal whether the chipmaker can maintain its stellar track record and fuel its hyper-growth through the commercialization of its latest products.

Expectations are especially high for the American group, known for consistently beating forecasts and raising its targets at each earnings release.

Given strong demand for its generative AI systems GB200/GB300 and its HGX platform, the California-based giant is expected to deliver revenue two to three billion dollars above consensus estimates. Analysts are especially keen to see if its outlook points to an acceleration in hyper-growth.

After a 41% rise in its stock over the past six months and a valuation now exceeding $4.6 trillion, the world's largest market capitalization has little room for error. Even a mildly disappointing report--considered unlikely by experts--could trigger panic on the markets and seriously challenge the lofty valuations of the U.S. tech sector.

Nvidia's report won't be the only one drawing investor attention this week. Major U.S. retailers Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will also release quarterly results, providing insight into the health of U.S. consumer spending, a key driver of the nation's growth.

After a six-week wait, market participants will also receive the September employment report from the U.S. Department of Labor this Thursday--a release delayed from October 3 due to the abrupt federal government shutdown.

Signaling a gradual restart of public services, the U.S. trade balance figures are also due for release this Wednesday.

Additionally, the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, expected Wednesday evening, will offer insight into the central bank's strategic thinking following last week's cautious comments from several governors regarding the need for continued monetary easing.

In Europe, Friday's release of the flash PMI activity indices for November will be closely watched, with hopes that the surveys will confirm the slight uptick in growth recently seen across the continent.

On the bond market, U.S. 10-year Treasuries eased by 2 basis points to 4.140%, while the 30-year fell 1.6 points to 4.730%. Germany's 10-year Bund dropped 0.7 points to 2.713%, and the French OAT remained unchanged at 3.456%. Italian BTPs, however, eased 1.5 points to 3.450%, moving back below the OAT.

The real action in bonds was in Japan, with the 10-year yield at 1.733% and the 20-year surging to 2.750%--its highest in a decade.

In London, Brent crude edged down 0.05% to $64.4 a barrel. Gold consolidated, falling 0.5% to $4,165 per ounce, while the euro slipped 0.2% against the dollar, to $1.160.

In French corporate news, TotalEnergies announced Monday it will acquire 50% of an electricity production asset portfolio currently owned by EPH, the energy group of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, with the aim of creating an integrated gas and electricity player in Europe.

Amundi reported it has reached a preliminary agreement with Société Générale to renew their long-term partnership in investment solution distribution and securities services.

Meanwhile, Société Générale's board of directors has approved a new exceptional capital distribution in the form of an additional EUR1 billion share buyback program, for the purpose of cancellation.