The Paris stock exchange opened higher on Thursday morning, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to continue its cycle of interest rate cuts. The move was widely welcomed on Wall Street last night, before Oracle's disappointing quarterly results dampened the mood. The CAC 40 index is up 0.6% at around 8,067 points.

At the conclusion of its final monetary policy meeting of the year, the Fed cut its key interest rates by a quarter percentage point as expected, but also lowered its inflation forecasts and announced an immediate return to balance sheet expansion through Treasury Bill purchases.

While its chairman, Jerome Powell, did not adopt an especially dovish stance during his press conference, he also avoided sounding overly hawkish, emphasizing that a rate hike was not on anyone's agenda within the FOMC.

The institution also raised its growth forecasts while acknowledging a weakening labor market—a "goldilocks" scenario that could well justify further reductions in borrowing costs next year.

"The Fed will therefore continue its cycle of rate cuts, and next week's inflation and employment figures will determine the scale and timing of the move," said Bastien Drut, Head of Strategy and Economic Research at CPRAM.

Proof that Jerome Powell succeeded in his communication, the New York Stock Exchange ended sharply higher on Wednesday: the Dow Jones gained more than 1%, returning to within roughly 200 points of its all-time high of 48,431.5 points. The broader S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 6,886.6 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% at the close.

Signaling renewed risk appetite, the VIX volatility index on Wall Street fell 6% to 15.9, a "comfortable" zone where stress is no longer seen as a barrier to risk-taking.

Given that the end of the year is traditionally a favorable period for equities, the outlook now appears clear thanks to hopes for monetary policy, meaning December's window-dressing could regain momentum.

"As I've said before—and at the risk of repeating myself—we are currently facing one of the most bullish cocktails imaginable for risk assets," assured Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone.

"When you add in the fear of missing out (FOMO), ultra-favorable seasonality, and massive corporate share buybacks, it's clear that the most obvious trend remains decidedly bullish," he added.

"I remain quietly confident that the S&P 500 can reach the 7,000-point mark by year-end," the strategist asserted.

With the Fed hurdle now cleared, the S&P 500 looks well-positioned to notch an eighth consecutive monthly gain in December—something not seen in over 25 years.

Unsurprisingly, U.S. yields fell after the Fed's decision, with the 10-year note returning toward 4.16%.

The dollar declined against most currencies after the Fed's relatively dovish tone, allowing the euro to climb above 1.1690 against the greenback.

Oil prices edged lower following news of a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories. Brent slipped 0.6% to $61.8 a barrel, while U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) retreated 0.6% to $58.1 a barrel.

However, appetite for risk assets could be curbed by Oracle's weaker-than-expected quarterly results, which sent its shares tumbling 11% in after-hours trading, dragging other giants like Nvidia (-2.7% after hours) and Microsoft (-1.2%) down as well.

"It's not just Oracle's numbers that are worrying, but above all the scale of its debt and its inability to reassure the market about its capacity to finance its massive investment projects," commented one trader.