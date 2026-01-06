CAC40 Flirts with Record Highs, Outpaces Wall Street and Euro Stoxx 50

Paris's CAC40 is set to end the session on a strong note (+0.5% at 8,250), capping off a day that began on a lukewarm note (underperforming other European and especially Asian markets, with the Nikkei surging +3% then +1.3% over 48 hours, hitting a new all-time high), before rebounding ahead of Wall Street's opening.

The Euro-Stoxx50 and the DAX are settling for gains of just +0.2% to +0.25%, while Brussels shines with +1.5%, and Milan trails at a flat 0.00%.



The CAC40 remains weighed down by Legrand (-2.3%), Dassault Systèmes (-2.5%), as well as Capgemini and St Gobain (both -2%).



Wall Street continues to display confidence after the United States' surprise intervention in Caracas, which led to the ousting and deportation of the Venezuelan president: the Dow Jones has hit a new record at 49,200, the S&P500 is on track for another record close, above 6,930 (just 1% away from 7,000), and the Nasdaq-100 is up 0.4% to 25,500.



This morning, analysts at Mirabaud Bank described the Venezuelan geopolitical episode as "a structuring strategic signal."

"It is part of a broader reconfiguration of American foreign policy, marked by a geographical refocusing, a stricter prioritization of objectives, and a willingness to use power plays when interests deemed vital are at stake."



After the shock of this intervention, Europeans are now concerned about Donald Trump's expansionist ambitions in Greenland. Denmark has already warned that if the United States attacks a NATO country, it would simultaneously signal the end of the Alliance. Europeans hope this political cost would be too high for Washington to bear...

But does Trump really value NATO, which he harshly criticized before returning to the Oval Office?

And to what extent can the United States control Venezuelan oil production without a military presence, which would set a precedent since the painful Iraq episode (an intervention difficult to justify under international law)?



While awaiting developments on these fronts, investors digested this afternoon's US PMI data (52.7 versus 54.2 in November): "Business activity continued to grow in December, capping another quarter of robust expansion, but the resilience of the US economy is showing cracks. New orders for service providers saw their weakest increase in 20 months, and with the first decline in manufacturing orders in a year, this points to a broad-based weakening in demand growth," explained Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Additionally, the US Composite PMI for the month remains nearly in line with consensus at 53. "Growth rates slowed in both manufacturing and services. Only a marginal increase in new order volumes was recorded, the weakest in 20 months, while employment grew only slightly. Confidence in the future is down from November. At the same time, price pressures have intensified, with cost inflation hitting its highest level since last May. Selling prices have risen sharply in response," S&P Global noted in its analysis.





There were also several statistics from the Old Continent this morning: French private sector activity stalled, dropping from 50.4 in November to 50 in December.

Meanwhile, year-on-year consumer prices in France are expected to rise by 0.8% in December 2025, marking a slight slowdown after the annual rate of 0.9% seen in November, according to preliminary estimates from Insee at the end of the month.



In Germany, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers both manufacturing and services, came in at 51.3 in December, down from 52.4 in November. The consensus was for 51.5. The services PMI slipped from 53.1 to 52.7, versus a consensus of 52.6.

In the eurozone, the Composite PMI, covering both manufacturing and services, fell to 51.5 in December from 52.8 in November, below expectations of 51.9. The services PMI dropped from 53.6 to 52.4, compared to a consensus of 52.6.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year German Bund eased by -2.6 basis points to 2.846%, while the equivalent French OAT stood at 3.56% (-2 basis points).

Yields, however, deteriorated in the United States, with the 10-year up +2.8 basis points to 4.196%, and the 30-year up +2.6 basis points to 4.880%.

In London, Brent crude is trading at 61.5 USD (-0.5%). The euro is stable against the greenback, around 1.171 USD.



In French corporate news, Carrefour announced its entry into the Ethiopian market via a franchise agreement with Queens Supermarket PLC, a subsidiary of Midroc Investment Group, thus advancing its international expansion goals.

Airbus announced Tuesday that Taiwanese carrier Starlux has taken delivery of the first of 18 A350-1000 aircraft it has ordered, making it the 11th operator worldwide of the European planemaker's largest long-haul model.

Maurel & Prom has finalized the acquisition of a 61% stake in the Sinu-9 gas permit in Colombia.

Finally, Trigano reported first-quarter 2025-26 revenues of 833.4 million euros, up 8.3% (with 5.3% organic growth), "in a context of ramping up motorhome production."