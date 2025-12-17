CAC40: Heaviness Prevails as Nasdaq Drops 1.2%

The Paris stock exchange succumbed to a touch of heaviness (-0.2% at 8,090) but continues its 15th consecutive session of horizontal consolidation within an 8,050/8,150 corridor.

A similar trend was observed for the E-Stoxx50, down -0.6%, and the DAX40 (-0.55%), while Bunds and OATs deteriorated by 2 basis points.



Wall Street, which ended Tuesday flat after mixed U.S. employment data, is showing a gloomy mood: the S&P 500 is down -0.5%, the Nasdaq-100 -1.25%, and the Dow Jones also losing -0.5%, while T-Bonds remain stable (yields had no impact on the Nasdaq's -1.2% drop).



For three weeks now, investors have been finding excuses to do nothing, awaiting "major quarterly earnings," a statement from a FED member (several are expected in the coming days), or a key "stat"... and in fact, we are on the eve of a crucial inflation release in the United States, which should shape expectations for rate cuts in 2026.



The "NFP" released the previous day did not prove to be the expected "market mover": according to the Labor Department, 64,000 jobs were created last month (14,000 more than forecast), and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6% in November, its highest in four years, though still within the "full employment" zone.



The New York Stock Exchange presented a similar overall picture to the previous day, but with a notable difference: oil stocks, which had weighed down the S&P, are now supporting it in the wake of WTI crude (+1% to around $56 after a nearly five-year low at $55 on Tuesday).

The rebound in oil is mainly explained by a rise in geopolitical risk premium linked to the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan tankers and uncertainties surrounding sanctions against Russia, raising fears of supply disruptions.



This surge, part of a broader rebound in all commodities—including silver (new record at $66)—should allow oil stocks, which had been among the hardest hit by the recent price collapse, such as Chevron and ExxonMobil, to recover.



With a rise of more than 1% to $4,377.4, gold is once again approaching its historic highs, still buoyed by expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy, strong investor demand (ETFs and central banks), and a tense geopolitical context that reinforces its role as a safe haven.

On the FOREX front, things are extremely calm (EUR/$ frozen at 1.1750), except for the Yen, which is down 0.5% against both the Euro and the Dollar—a paradoxical retreat just 48 hours ahead of a rate hike in Japan.



