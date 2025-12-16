CAC40: hesitant trend ahead of US jobs report

The Paris stock market is hesitant this morning, with investors awaiting not only a highly anticipated US employment report but also the release of the latest PMI activity indices in Europe. The CAC 40 index is virtually stable at 8,132 points.



Buoyed by a rotation towards cyclical stocks, the CAC ended Monday's session up 1.2% at 8,124.8 points, allowing it to test the top of the narrow channel ranging from 8,050 to 8,150 points, from which it has not emerged since November 26.



The situation has appeared increasingly stagnant over the past three weeks, and the Paris market seems to be struggling to maintain the upward momentum that enabled it to reach a new all-time high of over 8,314.2 points on November 13.



The Fed was supposed to trigger the end-of-year rally, but the harsh reality of the results posted by AI specialists, led by Oracle, brought the markets back down to earth, forcing investors to look for new catalysts.



It's as if the year is already over, with impressive annual results that seem to satisfy investors just a few days before the start of the holiday season.



"We can see that investors are starting to be tempted to close their books for the year, but anything still seems possible with this week set to prove crucial," say the teams at Saxo.



"Because this week, it's the economic data that will count, and nothing else," emphasizes the Danish bank.



A few indicators, just the kind investors like—neither too strong nor too weak—could be enough to revive the myth of the "Christmas rally," which holds that the end of the year is a good time for risky assets.



The tradition that the holiday season is a good time for the stock market has yet to be confirmed this year: since December 1, the CAC has remained unchanged, as has the S&P 500, which is down just 0.5% over the month.



With gains of more than 15% since the beginning of the year, the benchmark index for US fund managers is nevertheless trading less than 0.9% below its record highs set last week.



Published at 2:30 p.m., the US employment report will provide investors with some valuable insights into the future direction of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.



These figures—which will be published jointly for November and October due to the recent government shutdown—will be closely watched, especially since Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week made further rate cuts conditional on signs of further deterioration in the labor market.



"Everything suggests that employment conditions are not looking good at the end of this year," say economists at Oddo BHF.



The consensus is for 60,000 job losses in October due to the final impact of the layoffs decided by Elon Musk's "DOGE," followed by around 50,000 job creations in November.



As for retail sales, also due at 2:30 p.m., analysts anticipate a 0.3% increase in October, driven by strong purchases of consumer electronics, department stores, and online shopping, which should more than offset weak sales at gas stations and grocery stores.



Household spending was strong in the US this summer, but slowed sharply in September due to the federal government shutdown, with the exception of high-end spending, a phenomenon that illustrates the emergence of a "K-shaped economy" that benefits the wealthiest households but penalizes the less well-off.



One factor that could support the market in Europe this morning is the release of the PMI indices for December.



The HCOB flash composite PMI index of overall activity in the eurozone, produced by S&P Global, fell from 52.8 in November to 51.9 in December, but remained above the 50 mark, indicating no change.



This signals further growth in activity in the region. Although modest, the increase in activity in December completes a year of continuous growth in 2025, a trend that had not been seen since 2019.



Movements remain limited on the interest rate and foreign exchange markets ahead of the US NFP, but oil prices are confirming their correction by hitting their annual lows, which could ultimately reignite concerns about the health of the global economy.



On the NYMEX, crude oil fell another 0.5% to $56.5, reaching its lowest level since February 2021.



Gold also marked a technical pullback after failing to hold near its recent high of around $4,350 an ounce, with last week's bullish momentum running out of steam amid profit-taking and increased investor caution.



"While the weak dollar and the Fed's initial rate cuts have supported the precious metal by reducing the opportunity cost, the FOMC's still measured message and the lack of a clear signal in favor of an aggressive easing cycle are limiting the immediate upside potential," warns Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com.