The Paris stock exchange (CAC40) has remained virtually unchanged for hours, hovering around 8,125 points. The "cautious," even lackluster, opening on Wall Street--where the Dow Jones and S&P500 are flat--has done little to dampen optimism across European markets, nor slow the CAC40's advance, which is up 0.5% with just over an hour to go before closing.

Paris is being driven primarily by the automotive sector, with Renault up 5.3%, Stellantis up 4%, and Schneider Electric gaining 3.2%.

Yesterday, confirmation of a slowdown in the U.S. labor market (ADP reported 32,000 job losses in November) and a robust ISM services index--offset by a mediocre PMI, indicating better control of inflation in the tertiary sector--bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Today brought a surprise: weekly jobless claims in the U.S. dropped to 191,000 (down by 29,000), the lowest level in over three years, whereas consensus expected a slight increase. With claims below 200,000, the U.S. is experiencing ultra-full employment, which could fuel wage pressures if the trend continues.

Tomorrow's release of the PCE price index--the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge--will be crucial, coming less than a week before the institution's monetary policy decisions.

Another surprising development: layoffs in the United States have halved month-over-month, according to private data from Challenger.

In the eurozone, October's seasonally adjusted retail sales, released at 11:00 a.m., were unchanged after a 0.1% increase the previous month, according to Eurostat. Year-on-year, the index rose by 1.5% versus expectations of 1.4%--more than twice lower than the rate observed in the U.S.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index climbed over 2.3% late Thursday following a successful government bond auction, which reassured investors after recent volatility in the Japanese bond market amid uncertainty over future interest rates. Nevertheless, yields continued to rise, with the 10-year hitting a record 1.941%, up 4.5 basis points.

In the U.S., Treasury bonds also saw yields climb: the 2035 maturity rose 3.6% to 4.095%, while the 2-year added 3.3 basis points to 3.52%.

On the European bond market, France's 10-year OAT weakened by 2.6 basis points to 3.516%, while the German Bund of the same maturity stood at 2.7700% (up 2.5 basis points), resulting in a spread of 73 basis points.

Oil prices are advancing for the second consecutive session, with investors focused on the unsuccessful meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, as Kyiv claims to have destroyed a section of a Russian oil pipeline already targeted several weeks earlier.

Brent crude remains unchanged at $62.7 per barrel, while U.S. light crude (WTI) is up 0.1% to nearly $59. The euro remains steady at $1.1670.

In French corporate news, Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs posted a positive net result of EUR40.6 million for its 2025 fiscal year, up from EUR28.7 million previously, and adjusted EBITDA rose from EUR174 million to EUR181 million, "confirming the structural improvement in profitability."

BIC announced it will discontinue Rocketbook and its tattoo-related activities grouped under Skin Creative (Inkbox and Tattly) by the first quarter of 2026, following a thorough review.

Finally, Havas announced Thursday the acquisition of UK agency Bearded Kitten, a move aimed at strengthening its experiential marketing business--a sector estimated at some $128 billion globally.

