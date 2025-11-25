The Paris stock exchange hovered around the break-even point (7,960) for much of the session until about 1:40 p.m., when it suddenly surged, climbing +0.8% within minutes to reach 8,030 points and then rising as high as 8,038, posting a gain of +1%.

The CAC40 was driven higher by St Gobain and Stellantis (+4.8% and +3.5%), Arcelor (+3.7%), Société Générale and BNP-Paribas (+2.8% and +2.3%), while only Edenred slipped more than 0.5%, and Thalès dropped -0.3%.

European markets also jumped by +0.8% at 1:40 p.m. before pulling back slightly (+0.7% for the DAX40 and Euro-Stoxx50) as CBS and ABC reported major progress on a 19-point peace plan presented by the United States that would satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow (about ten articles from the initial 28-point plan had been considered "blocking" by Ukraine).

The news triggered a sharp drop of -2.5% then -3% in Brent and WTI crude, to $61.7 and $57.2 respectively (all between 1:40 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.), followed by easing bond yields.

French OATs fell -4.5 basis points to 3.405%, Bunds -2.7 points to 2.6700%, and Italian BTPs -4.1 points to 3.404%.

Across the Atlantic, expectations for a rate cut on December 10 have reached a consensus of 80/85%, with 10-year T-Bonds easing -2.5 points to 4.01%, and 30-year bonds -2.7 points to 4.65%.

Wall Street seemed relatively unmoved by the ceasefire rumors in Ukraine, with U.S. indices moving in mixed fashion: -0.5% for the Nasdaq-100 (dragged down by Nvidia's -6.5%, now facing competition from Google, which has developed new "generation" tools for AI used by OpenAI), +0.1% for the S&P500, and +0.7% for the Dow Jones, which lagged the day before (+0.45% compared to +2.65% on the Nasdaq).

The VIX volatility index eased -4% to 20.00; a shift toward the 15 zone would be welcome.

Investors are closely watching the release of a series of key economic indicators in the United States, which will shed light not only on the health of growth across the Atlantic, but also on the Federal Reserve's evolving monetary policy.

The most recent figure, published at 4 p.m., was disappointing: consumer confidence dropped -6.8 points to 88.7, its lowest level since April, according to the monthly survey released Tuesday by the Conference Board. The expectations component fell by 8.6 points to 63.2, remaining for the tenth consecutive month below the 80-point threshold seen as a potential recession warning.

There was a positive surprise, however, in U.S. pending home sales, which rose by 1.9%, beating analysts' expectations for a 0.5% increase.

Recently, several Federal Reserve officials have mentioned the need for a pause in the monetary policy easing cycle, echoing the increased caution shown by the institution's chairman, Jerome Powell, which has contributed to pulling equity markets back.

Earlier in the day, at 2:30 p.m., U.S. retail sales figures showed a 0.2% increase in September compared to the previous month, reaching $733.3 billion. Excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), retail sales rose 0.3% between August and September.

According to the Commerce Department, U.S. retail sales rose 4.3% in September compared to the same month in 2024, marking a slowdown from the 5% annual growth seen a month earlier. Finally, producer prices met expectations.

The so-called "Goldilocks" theory--solid growth combined with contained inflation and falling rates--has lost some favor among analysts, giving way to a less favorable mix of concerns about tech giants' stock valuations and fears over the U.S. labor market.

The return of more favorable growth prospects, coupled with more moderate inflation, could rekindle risk appetite ahead of the 2026 fiscal year and prompt investors to strengthen their positions when stocks dip ("buy the dips"), a trend that had faded from markets in recent weeks.

"I keep buying when prices fall, because I think the market still has upside potential," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "Plus, seasonality is on my side: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of the third quarter, it never ends both November and December in the red," the strategist recalled.

This morning, investors learned that German GDP stagnated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) thus confirmed in a second reading its initial estimate published on October 30.

"Weak exports had a dampening effect on economic activity in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation increased slightly," highlighted Destatis president Ruth Brand.

Meanwhile, French household confidence slipped slightly in November, with INSEE's composite indicator dropping one point to 89, well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2024).

This did not affect the euro, which rebounded +0.5% to $1.1580 and +0.2% against the Swiss franc (0.9335). Gold eased slightly to $4,125, and silver fell -0.7% to $51/oz.

In French corporate news, Sanofi announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for treating moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted medicine for this disease in the EU in over ten years.

Wendel reported signing, on November 24, an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following the exclusive negotiations announced on October 24.

Eutelsat announced the launch of a capital increase with retention of preferential subscription rights (DPS) for a gross amount of approximately EUR670 million, as part of its capital raising of around EUR1.5 billion to strengthen its financial structure and fund its strategic plan.

TotalEnergies announced that its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria has finalized the sale of its 12.5% non-operated interest in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset was acquired by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total amount of $510 million.

Finally, AXA IM Alts, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas since July 1, announced that it has acquired, on behalf of its clients, a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of Spain's leading shared fiber optic (FTTH) operators.