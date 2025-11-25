Published on 11/25/2025 at 10:40 am EST - Modified on 11/25/2025 at 10:49 am EST

The Paris stock exchange hovered around the flatline (7,960 points) for most of the session until around 1:40 p.m., when it suddenly surged, gaining +0.8% within minutes to reach 8,030 points. The CAC40 then climbed to around 8,038, posting a 1% gain by 3:35 p.m.

The CAC40 was boosted by strong performances from St Gobain and Stellantis (+4.3%), Arcelor (+3.7%), Société Générale and BNP-Paribas (+3.5% and +2.3%), while only Edenred fell by more than 1%, and Thalès dropped by 0.8%.

European indices also jumped +0.8% at 1:40 p.m. before easing slightly (+0.7% for the DAX40 and Euro-Stoxx50) as CBS and ABC reported major progress on a 19-point peace plan proposed by the United States that would reportedly satisfy both Kyiv and Moscow (about ten articles from the initial 28-point plan had previously been deemed "blocking" by Ukraine).

This news triggered a sharp decline in oil prices, with Brent and WTI crude falling by -2.5% and then -3% to $61.7 and $57.2, respectively (between 1:40 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.), and a subsequent easing in bond yields.

French OATs dropped -4.5 basis points to 3.405%, Bunds -2.7 points to 2.6700%, and Italian BTPs -4.1 points to 3.404%.

Across the Atlantic, expectations of a rate cut on December 10 are forming a consensus of 80-85%. The 10-year T-Bond yield eased by -2.5 points to 4.01%, and the 30-year by -3 points to 4.647%.

Wall Street appeared largely unconcerned by the Ukraine ceasefire rumors, with U.S. indices moving in different directions: -0.5% for the Nasdaq-100 (dragged down by Nvidia's -6.5%, as it now faces competition from Google, which has developed new "generation" tools for AI used by OpenAI), +0.3% for the S&P500, and +0.8% for the Dow Jones, which lagged the previous day (+0.45% versus +2.65% for the Nasdaq).

Investors are awaiting a series of key U.S. economic indicators, which will shed light not only on the health of U.S. growth but also on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy.

The latest figure released at 4 p.m. was disappointing: consumer confidence fell by -6.8 points to 88.7, its lowest level since April, according to the monthly survey published Tuesday by the Conference Board. The expectations component fell by 8.6 points to 63.2, remaining below the 80-point threshold for the tenth consecutive month--a level considered a potential recession warning.

On a brighter note, U.S. pending home sales rose by 1.9%, whereas analysts had forecast a gain of just 0.5%.

Recently, several Federal Reserve officials have mentioned the need for a pause in the monetary easing cycle, reinforcing the more cautious stance expressed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself, which has contributed to a pullback in equity markets.

Earlier, at 2:30 p.m., U.S. retail sales figures showed a 0.2% increase in September compared to the previous month, reaching $733.3 billion. Excluding the automotive sector (vehicles and equipment), retail sales rose 0.3% between August and September.

According to the Department of Commerce, U.S. retail sales in September were up 4.3% year-on-year, marking a slowdown from the 5% annual growth seen a month earlier. Finally, producer prices came in as expected.

The "goldilocks" scenario--solid growth, moderate inflation, and falling rates--has lost some favor among analysts recently, giving way to concerns about tech giant valuations and fears over the U.S. job market.

The return of more favorable growth prospects, coupled with more moderate inflation, could help rekindle risk appetite as the 2026 fiscal year approaches, and encourage investors to buy on market dips--a strategy that had faded in recent weeks.

"I continue to buy on dips because I believe the market still has upside potential," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Pepperstone, this morning. "Seasonality is also on my side: historically, when the S&P 500 has already gained at least 10% by the end of the third quarter, it has never finished both November and December in the red," the strategist noted.

This morning, investors learned that Germany's GDP stagnated in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) confirmed its initial estimate published on October 30.

"Weak exports had a dampening effect on economic activity in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital formation increased slightly," highlighted Ruth Brand, Destatis president.

Meanwhile, French household confidence edged down slightly in November, with Insee's composite indicator dropping one point to 89, well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2024).

This did not affect the euro, which rebounded by +0.5% to $1.1580 and by 0.2% against the Swiss franc (0.9335). Gold slipped slightly to $4,125, and silver dropped -0.7% to $51/oz.

In French company news, Sanofi announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, making it the first targeted medicine for this disease in the EU in over a decade.

Wendel announced that it signed, on November 24, an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Committed Advisors from its founding partners, following exclusive negotiations announced on October 24.

Eutelsat announced the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights, amounting to approximately EUR670 million, as part of its capital raising of around EUR1.5 billion to strengthen its financial structure and fund its strategic plan.

TotalEnergies reported that its subsidiary, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has finalized the sale of its non-operated 12.5% stake in the OML118 production sharing contract. The asset will be taken over by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (10%) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (2.5%) for a total of $510 million.

Finally, AXA IM Alts, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas since July 1, announced that it has acquired, on behalf of its clients, a 40% stake in FiberPass, one of Spain's leading shared fiber optic (FTTH) operators.

