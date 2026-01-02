CAC40: Kicks Off 2026 in the Green, Boosted by STMicro and Stellantis

The Paris Stock Exchange is off to a strong start in 2026: less than two hours into the session, the Parisian index is up 0.4%, hovering around 8,180 points, buoyed by STMicro (+3.4%), Stellantis (+2.1%), and Safran (+1.9%).



The CAC ended the 2025 trading year on Wednesday with a gain of 10.4%, significantly outperformed by London (+21.5%) and Frankfurt (+23%), but Paris's performance remains respectable, especially considering the unprecedented political upheavals that rattled France.



For 2026, strategists still anticipate robust, albeit uneven, global growth, with the United States and China as the main drivers.



Risk assets are expected to continue their upward trajectory, mirroring the momentum in artificial intelligence. The financial world, however, will be closely monitoring the departure of Jerome Powell—and, more importantly, the identity of his successor at the helm of the Fed. On the economic front, inflation control and the path of central banks' monetary policy will be key factors for the markets.



The year will also be marked by the U.S. midterm elections, as well as a number of issues that continue to worry the international community: Sudan, Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan, Israel/Palestine, and the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington...



Against this backdrop, the CAC is trading close to its all-time high of 8,314 points, reached during the session on November 13, 2025, raising questions about current valuation levels.



As a result, initiatives may be limited ahead of the new earnings season, which will kick off in the coming weeks.



On the data front, the HCOB PMI index for eurozone manufacturing, produced by S&P Global, sank deeper into contraction territory, falling from 49.6 in November to 48.8 in December, indicating a further deterioration in the sector's outlook.



Meanwhile, the HCOB PMI index for French manufacturing, calculated by S&P Global, returned to expansion territory and even signaled the strongest improvement in conditions since June 2022. It rebounded from 47.8 in November to 50.7 in December.



Finally, in December, the French market for new passenger cars fell by 5.84% compared to the same period a year earlier, to 172,927 registrations, despite one extra business day. As for light commercial vehicles, 33,434 were registered last month, a very slight increase of 0.65%. Including both passenger and light commercial vehicles, the French market declined by 4.85%, to 206,361 in December.



In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year German Bund is steady at 2.86%, while the French OAT of the same maturity stands at 3.57% (+1 bp).



Meanwhile, the euro, which gained more than 14% against the dollar last year, is holding steady this morning around 1.172 against the greenback (-0.2%).

Gold, the big winner of 2025, resumes its upward trajectory, rising 1.6% to 4,385 USD an ounce, after some profit-taking during the holiday lull.



Brent crude from the North Sea is down 0.5% to around 60.6 USD.



In French corporate news, Michelin announced Friday it has reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles, aiming to strengthen its polymer composites business by expanding into new markets.



Voltalia announced the start of construction on the strategic Artemisya complex—storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and wind (100 megawatts)—in Uzbekistan, the first complex of its kind in Central Asia, combining solar, wind, and storage.



Casino announced the sale to 2S Retail, effective today, of 3C Cameroun, which operates seven "BAO Cash & Carry" stores, including five company-owned outlets in Douala and two franchise stores in Nkongsamba and Limbé.



Valneva and the Serum Institute of India (SII), part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, said they have decided to terminate their license agreement for Valneva's single-dose chikungunya vaccine, allowing Valneva to recover full rights to the product.