CAC40: Kicks Off the Year on a High Note, Climbs to the 8,200-Point Mark

The Paris Stock Exchange wrapped up the first session of the year with a gain of 0.56%, closing at 8,195 points, buoyed by STMicro (+4.5%), Safran (+3.3%), and Stellantis (+3.3%).



The Paris index outperformed London (+0.24%) and Frankfurt (+0.14%), while Wall Street searched for direction with the Nasdaq down 0.2%, the Dow Jones up 0.3%, and the S&P 500 flat.



Strategists expect 2026 to be marked by robust, albeit uneven, global growth, with the United States and China serving as the main engines.



In this context, risk assets are likely to continue their ascent (exceeding expectations this Friday with the "semis"), much like artificial intelligence, though current valuation levels also call for a degree of caution.



The financial world will also keep a close eye on the departure of Jerome Powell, and especially on the identity of his successor at the helm of the Federal Reserve. On the economic front, taming inflation and the trajectory of central bank monetary policy will be key factors for the markets.



This year will also be shaped by the U.S. midterm elections, as well as a number of ongoing issues that continue to trouble the international community: Sudan, Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan, Israel/Palestine, and the Beijing/Washington trade war.



After this encouraging start to the year, trading initiatives could prove limited next week ahead of the new earnings season, which kicks off on January 12.



On the statistics front, the HCOB PMI index for eurozone manufacturing, produced by S&P Global, sank further into contraction territory, dropping from 49.6 in November to 48.8 in December, indicating a worsening outlook for the sector.



Meanwhile, the HCOB PMI index for French manufacturing, calculated by S&P Global, returned to expansion territory and even signaled the strongest improvement in conditions since June 2022.

It rose from 47.8 in November to 50.7 in December, bucking the broader European trend and especially the poor level of car sales in France in December.



Indeed, in December, the French new passenger car market fell by 5.84% compared to the same period a year earlier, to 172,927 registrations, despite one additional business day.

As for light commercial vehicles, 33,434 were registered last month, a very slight increase of 0.65%. Including both passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, the French market saw a decline of 4.85%, to 206,361 in December.



On the bond market, 2026 is off to a rough start: U.S. T-Bonds tightened sharply with a +4 basis point move on the 10-year to 4.19%, and +4 basis points on the 30-year to 4.87%.



Europe fared no better, with the yield on the 10-year German Bund rising by +3.8 basis points to 2.900%, the French OAT of the same maturity up +5 basis points to 3.610%, and things were even worse in Italy, where BTPs surged +6.3 basis points to 3.575%—a deterioration that was largely ignored by the equity markets.



Meanwhile, the euro, which gained more than 14% against the dollar last year, remains stable at 1.174 USD. The big winner of 2025, gold, is steady around 4,320 USD per ounce, while silver is down 1.5% to 71.7 USD, remaining below the 75/76 USD seen last Friday.



Brent crude from the North Sea fell by 1.2% to around 60.1 USD.



In French corporate news, Michelin announced Friday that it had reached agreements to acquire two American specialists in coated fabrics and technical textiles, with the aim of strengthening its polymer composites business through expansion into new markets.



Voltalia announced the start of construction on the strategic Artemisya complex—storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and wind (100 megawatts)—in Uzbekistan, the first such complex in Central Asia, combining solar, wind, and storage.



Casino announced the sale, effective today, of its subsidiary 3C Cameroon to 2S Retail. 3C Cameroon operates seven "BAO Cash & Carry" stores, including five company-owned outlets in Douala and two franchise locations in Nkongsamba and Limbé.



Valneva and the Serum Institute of India (SII), part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, announced they have decided to terminate their license agreement for Valneva's single-shot chikungunya vaccine, allowing Valneva to recover all rights to the product.



