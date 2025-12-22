CAC40: Limited Gains Three Days Before Christmas

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/22/2025 at 05:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Paris Stock Exchange opened with limited gains this Monday at the start of the session, as investors catch their breath just three days before Christmas and following a favorable period for risk assets amid strengthened hopes for continued interest rate cuts in the United States. The CAC 40 index slipped by 0.3% to 8,126 points.



Many market participants have already left for the holidays, and major European stock exchanges will close for the long Christmas weekend starting at midday on Wednesday, which means trading volumes are expected to remain very thin.



With the Christmas holidays also bringing a partial closure of Wall Street, global markets are expected to slow down this week and remain within narrow trading ranges, promising little excitement.



Equity markets have recently benefited from signs of slowing U.S. inflation, which has reinforced the prospect of the Federal Reserve maintaining an accommodative monetary policy.



While the S&P 500 posted only symbolic gains last week (+0.1%), the benchmark index for U.S. fund managers is now less than 1% away from its all-time high set on December 11.



According to technical analysts, breaking through the 6,901 mark could pave the way for a test of the 7,000 level—a "round" number that could be targeted by December 31 to end the year on a high note, with a gain close to 20%.



The ongoing rate-cutting cycle in the United States and optimism regarding the ECB also allowed the CAC to finish last week on a positive note (+1%) and to come within less than 2% of its historic high reached on Thursday, November 13.



However, the situation is becoming more concerning in bond markets, which are returning to their worst levels of the year following the latest rate hike by the Bank of Japan, pushing the yield on 10-year Bunds above 2.9% (+5.4 basis points) and that of OATs to 6.6% (+4.8 points).



Yields are also rising worryingly in the United States, where the 10-year is climbing back to 4.15%.



Gold, for its part, is up 1.4% at $4,447.4, setting a new peak—an unusual situation given that equity markets are at record highs and the precious metal is typically considered a safe haven.